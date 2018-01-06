Veja quais filmes que concorrem ao Globo de Ouro estão em cartaz

O Globo de ouro vai dar a largada para a temporada de premiações que antecedem o Oscar e para aguardar a cerimônia que acontece neste domingo (7), em Los Angeles, o CORREIO listou os filmes indicados ao prêmio que estão em cartaz nos cinemas de Salvador.
O Globo de Ouro será exibido ao vivo exclusivamente pela TNT, a partir das 22h deste domingo (7). O evento será apresentado pelo ator e comediante americano Seth Meyers e a cobertura brasileira vai contar com Carol Ribeiro e Hugo Gloss, que entrevistarão todas as estrelas que passarem pelo tapete. Os detalhes da cerimônia serão comentados pela apresentadora Domingas Person e pelo crítico de cinema Rubens Ewald Filho.
Melhor Filme - Comédia e musical
O Rei do Show
De Michael Gracey, com Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron. EUA | 2017. Comédia, Musical. Classificação livre.
UCI Orient Shopping da Bahia 7 (leg) 22h30 UCI Orient Shopping Barra 1 (leg) 22h10 Cinépolis Bela Vista 7 (dub) 22h Cinemark 3 (leg) 19h45 (sexta) | 20h (exceto sexta) Espaço Itaú Glauber Rocha 3 (leg) 16h20
Melhor atriz de filme - Comédia ou musical
Judi Dench, por Victoria e Abdul - O Confidente da Rainha
De Stephen Frears, com Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Eddie Izzard mais. EUA, UK | 2017. Drama. Classificação: 10 anos.
Saladearte Cine Paseo 1 (leg) 16h10
Melhor animação
Com Amor, Van Gogh
De Dorota Kobiela e Hugh Welchman, com Chris O’Do wd, Saoirse Ronan. UK, POL | 2017. Animação, cinebiografia. Classificação: 14 anos.
Saladearte Cinema da Ufba (leg) 17h15 Saladearte Cine Paseo 2 (leg) 12h50
Viva - A Vida é uma Festa
De Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina, com Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Gael García Bernal. EUA | 2018. Animação. Classificação livre.
UCI Orient Shopping da Bahia 9 3D (dub) 10h40 (M) | 13h | 15h20 | 17h40 | 20h10 UCI Orient Shopping Barra 3 3D (dub) 10h40 (M) | 13h | 15h20 | 17h40 | 20h UCI Orient Shopping Paralela 2 3D (dub) 10h40 (M) | 13h | 15h20 | 17h40 | 20h10 Cinépolis Bela Vista 2 3D (dub)(4DX) 14h | 16h40 Cinépolis Bela Vista 6 3D (dub)(macroxe) 13h30 | 18h40 Cinépolis Bela Vista 7 (dub) 14h30 | 17h Cinépolis Bela Vista 9 (dub) 13h | 15h30 | 18h | 20h30 Cinépolis Salvador Norte 3 (dub) 13h50 | 19h | 16h30 (3D) | 21h35 (3D) Cinépolis Salvador Norte 4 3D (dub) 12h30 | 17h45 Cinemark 4 3D (dub)(dbox) 13h20 | 16h | 18h40 | 21h10 Cinemark 8 3D (dub) 11h45 | 14h15 | 17h | 19h30 Cinemark 9 (dub) 12h30 | 17h50 Espaço Itaú Glauber Rocha 2 (dub) 13h50 | 16h | 18h10 | 20h20 (leg)
O Touro Ferdinando
De Carlos Saldanha. EUA | 2018. Animação. Classificação livre.
UCI Orient Shopping da Bahia 4 3D (dub) 11h20 (M) | 13h30 | 15h40 | 17h50 | 20h UCI Orient Shopping da Bahia 7 3D (dub) 11h50 (M) | 14h | 16h10 | 18h20 | 20h30 UCI Orient Shopping Barra 1 3D (dub) 11h10 (domingo) | 13h20 | 15h30 | 17h50 | 20h UCI Orient Shopping Paralela 1 (dub) 11h40 (M) | 14h | 16h10 UCI Orient Shopping Paralela 3 3D (dub) 11h10 (M) | 13h20 | 15h40 | 17h50 | 20h
Melhor filme língua estrangeira
The Square: A Arte da Discórdia
De Ruben Östlund, com Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss, Dominic West. SWE, ALE, DIN, FRA | 2018. Comédia dramática. Classificação: 10 anos.
Espaço Itaú Glauber Rocha 4 (leg) 20h30 (sábado) Saladearte Cine Paseo 1 (leg) 20h05 (domingo)
Confira a lista completa dos indicados ao Globo de Ouro
Melhor Filme - Drama
"Me chame pelo seu nome"
"The Post: A guerra secreta"
"Dunkirk"
"A forma da água"
"Três anúncios para um crime"
Melhor Filme - Comédia e musical
"Artista do Desastre"
"Corra!"
"I, Tonya"
"Lady Bird: É Hora de Voar"
"O Rei do Show"
Melhor atriz de filme - Drama
Frances McDormand - "Três Anúncios Para um Crime"
Jessica Chastain - "A Grande Jogada"
Meryl Streep - "The Post: A Guerra Secreta"
Michelle Williams - "All the Money in the World"
Sally Hawkins - "A Forma da Água"
Melhor atriz de filme - Comédia ou musical
Emma Stone - "A Guerra dos Sexos"
Helen Mirren - "The Leisure Seeker"
Judi Dench - "Victoria e Abdul - O Confidente da Rainha"
Margot Robbie - "I, Tonya"
Saoirse Ronan - "Lady Bird: É Hora de Voar"
Melhor diretor
Christopher Nolan - "Dunkirk"
Guillermo del Toro - "A Forma da Água"
Martin McDonagh - "Três Anúncios Para um Crime"
Ridley Scott - "All the Money in the World"
Steven Spielberg - "The Post: A Guerra Secreta"
Melhor ator coadjuvante de filme
Armie Hammer - "Me Chame pelo Seu Nome"
Christopher Plummer - "All the Money in the World"
Richard Jenkins - "A Forma da Água"
Sam Rockwell - "Três Anúncios Para um Crime"
Willem Dafoe - "Projeto Flórida"
Melhor roteiro de filme
"A Forma da Água" - Guillermo del Toro
"A Grande Jogada" - Aaron Sorkin
"Lady Bird: É Hora de Voar"- Greta Gerwig
"The Post: A Guerra Secreta" - Liz Hannah, Josh Singer
"Três Anúncios Para um Crime" - Martin McDonagh
Melhor ator de filme - Drama
Daniel Day-Lewis - "Trama Fantasma"
Denzel Washington - "Roman J. Israel, Esq."
Gary Oldman - "O Destino de uma Nação"
Timothée Chalamet - "Me Chame pelo Seu Nome"
Tom Hanks - "The Post: A Guerra Secreta"
Melhor ator - Musical ou comédia
Ansel Elgort - "Em Ritmo de Fuga"
Daniel Kaluuya - "Corra!"
Hugh Jackman - "O Rei do Show"
James Franco - "Artista do Desastre"
Steve Carell - "A Guerra dos Sexos"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante de filme
Allison Janney - "I, Tonya"
Hong Chau - "Pequena Grande Vida"
Laurie Metcalf - "Lady Bird: É Hora de Voar"
Mary J. Blige - "Mudbound - Lágrimas Sobre o Mississipi"
Octavia Spencer - A Forma da Água"
Melhor animação
"Com Amor, Van Gogh"
"O Poderoso Chefinho"
"O Touro Ferdinando"
"The Breadwinner"
"Viva: A Vida é uma Festa"
Melhor trilha sonora para filme
"A Forma da Água" - Alexandre Desplat
"Dunkirk" - Hans Zimmer
"The Post: A Guerra Secreta" - Vários
"Trama Fantasma" - Jonny Greenwood
"Três Anúncios Para um Crime" - Carter Burwell
Melhor canção original para filme
"Home", de "O Touro Ferdinando"
"Mighty River", de "Mudbound - Lágrimas Sobre o Mississipi"
"Remember me", de "Viva - A vida é uma festa"
"The star", de "A estrela de Belém"
"This is me", de "O rei do show"
Melhor filme língua estrangeira
"Em Pedaços"
"First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers"
"Nelyubov"
"The Square"
"Uma Mulher Fantástica"
Melhor série de TV - Drama
"Game of Thrones"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"Stranger Things"
"The Crown"
"This Is Us"
Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme feito para TV
Robert De Niro - "O mago das mentiras"
Ewan McGregor - "Fargo"
Geoffrey Rush - "Genius"
Jude Law - "The Young Pope"
Kyle MacLachlan - "Twin Peaks"
Melhor filme para TV ou série limitada
"Big Little Lies"
"Fargo"
"Feud"
"The Sinner"
"Top of the Lake"
Melhor série - Musical ou comédia
"Black-ish"
"Master of None"
"SMILF"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"Will & Grace"
Melhor ator de série de TV - Musical ou comédia
Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"
Aziz Ansari - "Master of None"
Eric McCormack - "Will & Grace"
Kevin Bacon - "I Love Dick"
William H. Macy - "Shameless"
Melhor ator de série de TV - Drama
Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"
Freddie Highmore - "The Good Doctor"
Jason Bateman - "Ozark"
Liev Schreiber - "Ray Donovan"
Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us"
Melhor atriz de série de TV - Drama
Caitriona Balfe - "Outlander"
Claire Foy - "The Crown"
Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale"
Katherine Langford - "13 Reasons Why"
Maggie Gyllenhaal - "The Deuce"
Melhor atriz de minissérie ou filme feito para TV
Jessica Biel - "The Sinner"
Jessica Lange - "Feud"
Nicole Kidman - "Big Little Lies"
Reese Witherspoon - "Big Little Lies"
Susan Sarandon - "Feud"
Melhor atriz de série de TV - Musical ou comédia
Alison Brie - "GLOW"
Frankie Shaw - "SMILF"
Issa Rae - "Insecure"
Pamela Adlon - "Better Things"
Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV
Ann Dowd - "O Conto da Aia"
Chrissy Metz - "This Is Us"
Laura Dern - "Big Little Lies"
Michelle Pfeiffer - "O Mago das Mentiras"
Shailene Woodley - "Big Little Lies"
Melhor ator coadjuvante para série, minissérie ou filme feito para TV
Alexander Skarsgård - "Big Little Lies"
Alfred Molina - "Feud"
Christian Slater - "Mr. Robot: Sociedade Hacker"
David Harbour - "Stranger Things"
David Thewlis - "Fargo"