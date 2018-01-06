Veja quais filmes que concorrem ao Globo de Ouro estão em cartaz

CORREIO destacou quais filmes podem ser vistos antes da premiação que acontece neste domingo (7)

O Globo de ouro vai dar a largada para a temporada de premiações que antecedem o Oscar e para aguardar a cerimônia que acontece neste domingo (7), em Los Angeles, o CORREIO listou os filmes indicados ao prêmio que estão em cartaz nos cinemas de Salvador.

O Globo de Ouro será exibido ao vivo exclusivamente pela TNT, a partir das 22h deste domingo (7). O evento será apresentado pelo ator e comediante americano Seth Meyers e a cobertura brasileira vai contar com Carol Ribeiro e Hugo Gloss, que entrevistarão todas as estrelas que passarem pelo tapete. Os detalhes da cerimônia serão comentados pela apresentadora Domingas Person e pelo crítico de cinema Rubens Ewald Filho.



Melhor Filme - Comédia e musical

O Rei do Show

De Michael Gracey, com Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron. EUA | 2017. Comédia, Musical. Classificação livre.

UCI Orient Shopping da Bahia 7 (leg) 22h30 UCI Orient Shopping Barra 1 (leg) 22h10 Cinépolis Bela Vista 7 (dub) 22h Cinemark 3 (leg) 19h45 (sexta) | 20h (exceto sexta) Espaço Itaú Glauber Rocha 3 (leg) 16h20



Melhor atriz de filme - Comédia ou musical

Judi Dench, por Victoria e Abdul - O Confidente da Rainha

De Stephen Frears, com Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Eddie Izzard mais. EUA, UK | 2017. Drama. Classificação: 10 anos.

Saladearte Cine Paseo 1 (leg) 16h10

Melhor animação

Com Amor, Van Gogh

De Dorota Kobiela e Hugh Welchman, com Chris O’Do wd, Saoirse Ronan. UK, POL | 2017. Animação, cinebiografia. Classificação: 14 anos.

Saladearte Cinema da Ufba (leg) 17h15 Saladearte Cine Paseo 2 (leg) 12h50

Viva - A Vida é uma Festa

De Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina, com Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Gael García Bernal. EUA | 2018. Animação. Classificação livre.

UCI Orient Shopping da Bahia 9 3D (dub) 10h40 (M) | 13h | 15h20 | 17h40 | 20h10 UCI Orient Shopping Barra 3 3D (dub) 10h40 (M) | 13h | 15h20 | 17h40 | 20h UCI Orient Shopping Paralela 2 3D (dub) 10h40 (M) | 13h | 15h20 | 17h40 | 20h10 Cinépolis Bela Vista 2 3D (dub)(4DX) 14h | 16h40 Cinépolis Bela Vista 6 3D (dub)(macroxe) 13h30 | 18h40 Cinépolis Bela Vista 7 (dub) 14h30 | 17h Cinépolis Bela Vista 9 (dub) 13h | 15h30 | 18h | 20h30 Cinépolis Salvador Norte 3 (dub) 13h50 | 19h | 16h30 (3D) | 21h35 (3D) Cinépolis Salvador Norte 4 3D (dub) 12h30 | 17h45 Cinemark 4 3D (dub)(dbox) 13h20 | 16h | 18h40 | 21h10 Cinemark 8 3D (dub) 11h45 | 14h15 | 17h | 19h30 Cinemark 9 (dub) 12h30 | 17h50 Espaço Itaú Glauber Rocha 2 (dub) 13h50 | 16h | 18h10 | 20h20 (leg)

O Touro Ferdinando

De Carlos Saldanha. EUA | 2018. Animação. Classificação livre.

UCI Orient Shopping da Bahia 4 3D (dub) 11h20 (M) | 13h30 | 15h40 | 17h50 | 20h UCI Orient Shopping da Bahia 7 3D (dub) 11h50 (M) | 14h | 16h10 | 18h20 | 20h30 UCI Orient Shopping Barra 1 3D (dub) 11h10 (domingo) | 13h20 | 15h30 | 17h50 | 20h UCI Orient Shopping Paralela 1 (dub) 11h40 (M) | 14h | 16h10 UCI Orient Shopping Paralela 3 3D (dub) 11h10 (M) | 13h20 | 15h40 | 17h50 | 20h



Melhor filme língua estrangeira

The Square: A Arte da Discórdia

De Ruben Östlund, com Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss, Dominic West. SWE, ALE, DIN, FRA | 2018. Comédia dramática. Classificação: 10 anos.

Espaço Itaú Glauber Rocha 4 (leg) 20h30 (sábado) Saladearte Cine Paseo 1 (leg) 20h05 (domingo)

Confira a lista completa dos indicados ao Globo de Ouro

Melhor Filme - Drama

"Me chame pelo seu nome"

"The Post: A guerra secreta"

"Dunkirk"

"A forma da água"

"Três anúncios para um crime"

Melhor Filme - Comédia e musical

"Artista do Desastre"

"Corra!"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird: É Hora de Voar"

"O Rei do Show"

Melhor atriz de filme - Drama

Frances McDormand - "Três Anúncios Para um Crime"

Jessica Chastain - "A Grande Jogada"

Meryl Streep - "The Post: A Guerra Secreta"

Michelle Williams - "All the Money in the World"

Sally Hawkins - "A Forma da Água"

Melhor atriz de filme - Comédia ou musical

Emma Stone - "A Guerra dos Sexos"

Helen Mirren - "The Leisure Seeker"

Judi Dench - "Victoria e Abdul - O Confidente da Rainha"

Margot Robbie - "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan - "Lady Bird: É Hora de Voar"

Melhor diretor

Christopher Nolan - "Dunkirk"

Guillermo del Toro - "A Forma da Água"

Martin McDonagh - "Três Anúncios Para um Crime"

Ridley Scott - "All the Money in the World"

Steven Spielberg - "The Post: A Guerra Secreta"

Melhor ator coadjuvante de filme

Armie Hammer - "Me Chame pelo Seu Nome"

Christopher Plummer - "All the Money in the World"

Richard Jenkins - "A Forma da Água"

Sam Rockwell - "Três Anúncios Para um Crime"

Willem Dafoe - "Projeto Flórida"

Melhor roteiro de filme

"A Forma da Água" - Guillermo del Toro

"A Grande Jogada" - Aaron Sorkin

"Lady Bird: É Hora de Voar"- Greta Gerwig

"The Post: A Guerra Secreta" - Liz Hannah, Josh Singer

"Três Anúncios Para um Crime" - Martin McDonagh

Melhor ator de filme - Drama

Daniel Day-Lewis - "Trama Fantasma"

Denzel Washington - "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Gary Oldman - "O Destino de uma Nação"

Timothée Chalamet - "Me Chame pelo Seu Nome"

Tom Hanks - "The Post: A Guerra Secreta"

Melhor ator - Musical ou comédia

Ansel Elgort - "Em Ritmo de Fuga"

Daniel Kaluuya - "Corra!"

Hugh Jackman - "O Rei do Show"

James Franco - "Artista do Desastre"

Steve Carell - "A Guerra dos Sexos"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante de filme

Allison Janney - "I, Tonya"

Hong Chau - "Pequena Grande Vida"

Laurie Metcalf - "Lady Bird: É Hora de Voar"

Mary J. Blige - "Mudbound - Lágrimas Sobre o Mississipi"

Octavia Spencer - A Forma da Água"

Melhor animação

"Com Amor, Van Gogh"

"O Poderoso Chefinho"

"O Touro Ferdinando"

"The Breadwinner"

"Viva: A Vida é uma Festa"

Melhor trilha sonora para filme

"A Forma da Água" - Alexandre Desplat

"Dunkirk" - Hans Zimmer

"The Post: A Guerra Secreta" - Vários

"Trama Fantasma" - Jonny Greenwood

"Três Anúncios Para um Crime" - Carter Burwell

Melhor canção original para filme

"Home", de "O Touro Ferdinando"

"Mighty River", de "Mudbound - Lágrimas Sobre o Mississipi"

"Remember me", de "Viva - A vida é uma festa"

"The star", de "A estrela de Belém"

"This is me", de "O rei do show"

Melhor filme língua estrangeira

"Em Pedaços"

"First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers"

"Nelyubov"

"The Square"

"Uma Mulher Fantástica"

Melhor série de TV - Drama

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"The Crown"

"This Is Us"

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme feito para TV

Robert De Niro - "O mago das mentiras"

Ewan McGregor - "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush - "Genius"

Jude Law - "The Young Pope"

Kyle MacLachlan - "Twin Peaks"

Melhor filme para TV ou série limitada

"Big Little Lies"

"Fargo"

"Feud"

"The Sinner"

"Top of the Lake"

Melhor série - Musical ou comédia

"Black-ish"

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Will & Grace"

Melhor ator de série de TV - Musical ou comédia

Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari - "Master of None"

Eric McCormack - "Will & Grace"

Kevin Bacon - "I Love Dick"

William H. Macy - "Shameless"

Melhor ator de série de TV - Drama

Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"

Freddie Highmore - "The Good Doctor"

Jason Bateman - "Ozark"

Liev Schreiber - "Ray Donovan"

Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us"

Melhor atriz de série de TV - Drama

Caitriona Balfe - "Outlander"

Claire Foy - "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale"

Katherine Langford - "13 Reasons Why"

Maggie Gyllenhaal - "The Deuce"

Melhor atriz de minissérie ou filme feito para TV

Jessica Biel - "The Sinner"

Jessica Lange - "Feud"

Nicole Kidman - "Big Little Lies"

Reese Witherspoon - "Big Little Lies"

Susan Sarandon - "Feud"

Melhor atriz de série de TV - Musical ou comédia

Alison Brie - "GLOW"

Frankie Shaw - "SMILF"

Issa Rae - "Insecure"

Pamela Adlon - "Better Things"

Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV

Ann Dowd - "O Conto da Aia"

Chrissy Metz - "This Is Us"

Laura Dern - "Big Little Lies"

Michelle Pfeiffer - "O Mago das Mentiras"

Shailene Woodley - "Big Little Lies"

Melhor ator coadjuvante para série, minissérie ou filme feito para TV

Alexander Skarsgård - "Big Little Lies"

Alfred Molina - "Feud"

Christian Slater - "Mr. Robot: Sociedade Hacker"

David Harbour - "Stranger Things"

David Thewlis - "Fargo"