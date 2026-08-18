VMA 2026: Madonna lidera indicações e Anitta concorre em categoria latina; veja outros nomes

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Kamila Macedo
Publicado em 18 de agosto de 2026 às 21:59
Os indicados ao MTV Video Music Awards 2026 (VMA), uma das principais premiações de videoclipes do mundo, foram divulgados nesta terça-feira (18). A cerimônia será realizada no dia 27 de setembro, às 20h30, no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles, com transmissão ao vivo pela CBS, MTV e Paramount+.
O grande destaque da edição é a cantora Madonna, que soma 11 indicações pelo álbum "Confessions II", feito marcante, já que a última vez em que ela liderou as nomeações da premiação foi em 1998. Na sequência aparece Taylor Swift, disputando em nove categorias com "The Life of a Showgirl". Logo depois, Ariana Grande e Sabrina Carpenter aparecem com sete indicações cada.
A lista conta ainda com a presença do Brasil: Anitta concorre na categoria de Melhor Música Latina por sua parceria com Shakira na faixa "Choka Choka".
Confira alguns dos artistas indicados ao VMA 2026
Confira abaixo os artistas indicados em cada categoria:
Vídeo do Ano
Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
GENER8ION – “STORM”, com Yung Lean
Madonna – “Confissões II – The Film”
Sabrina Carpenter – "Tears"
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Artista do Ano
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Madonna
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Música do Ano
BTS – “Swim”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden”
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”
Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
Artista Revelação
Bella Kay
CORTIS
Magnus Ferrell
Malcolm Todd
Myles Smith
Sienna Spiro
Stella Lefty
Melhor Colaboração
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips”
French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me”
Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”
PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
Shakira e Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”
Teyana Taylor e Lucky Daye – “Hard Part”
Melhor Pop
Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
Charli XCX – “SS26”
LISA – “Dream” com Kentaro Sakaguchi
Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Tour pela Casa”
Tate McRae – “Nobody's Girl”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Melhor Hip-Hop
Cardi B feat. Kehlani – “Safe”
Don Toliver – “E85”
Drake – “Janice STFU”
Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL”
Travis Scott – “DUMBO"
Tyler, The Creator - "SUGAR ON MY TONGUE"
Melhor R&B
Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious”
Dave & Tems – “Raindance”
Justin Bieber – “YUKON”
Kehlani – “Folded”
Mariah the Scientist e Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime”
Melhor Alternativo
Geese – “Taxes”
mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE”
Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”
Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure”
SOMBR – “Homewrecker”
Tame Impala – “Dracula”
twenty one pilots – “Drag Path”
Melhor Dance
Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion”
Harry Styles – “Aperture”
Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
Slayyyter – “DANCE…”
Melhor Música Latina
Anitta feat. Shakira – “Choka Choka”
Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”
Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO”
KAROL G – “Papasito”
Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla”
Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA”
Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”
Melhor K-Pop
BLACKPINK – “JUMP”
BTS – “SWIM”
CORTIS – “REDRED”
KATSEYE – “PINKY UP”
LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS)
LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
Melhor Country
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”
Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle”
Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”
Stella Lefty – “Boston”
Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette”
Melhor Direção
Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean”
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”
Taylor Swift – “Opalite”
Melhor Direção de Arte
Charli xcx – “SS26”
Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY”
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Melhor Fotografia
A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY”
Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film
Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Melhor Montagem
Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film"
Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour"
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Melhor Coreografia
GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
Harry Styles – “Dance No More” – Columbia Records
KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed”
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”