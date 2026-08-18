PREMIAÇÃO

VMA 2026: Madonna lidera indicações e Anitta concorre em categoria latina; veja outros nomes

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande e Sabrina Carpenter também se destacam na lista divulgada nesta terça-feira (18)

Kamila Macedo

Publicado em 18 de agosto de 2026 às 21:59

Os indicados ao VMA 2026 foram divulgados Crédito: Divulgação/Reprodução/Divulgação

Os indicados ao MTV Video Music Awards 2026 (VMA), uma das principais premiações de videoclipes do mundo, foram divulgados nesta terça-feira (18). A cerimônia será realizada no dia 27 de setembro, às 20h30, no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles, com transmissão ao vivo pela CBS, MTV e Paramount+.

O grande destaque da edição é a cantora Madonna, que soma 11 indicações pelo álbum "Confessions II", feito marcante, já que a última vez em que ela liderou as nomeações da premiação foi em 1998. Na sequência aparece Taylor Swift, disputando em nove categorias com "The Life of a Showgirl". Logo depois, Ariana Grande e Sabrina Carpenter aparecem com sete indicações cada.

A lista conta ainda com a presença do Brasil: Anitta concorre na categoria de Melhor Música Latina por sua parceria com Shakira na faixa "Choka Choka".

Confira alguns dos artistas indicados ao VMA 2026 1 de 9

Confira abaixo os artistas indicados em cada categoria:

Vídeo do Ano

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

GENER8ION – “STORM”, com Yung Lean

Madonna – “Confissões II – The Film”

Sabrina Carpenter – "Tears"

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Artista do Ano

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Madonna

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Música do Ano

BTS – “Swim”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden”

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

Artista Revelação

Bella Kay

CORTIS

Magnus Ferrell

Malcolm Todd

Myles Smith

Sienna Spiro

Stella Lefty

Melhor Colaboração

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips”

French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me”

Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

Shakira e Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”

Teyana Taylor e Lucky Daye – “Hard Part”

Melhor Pop

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

Charli XCX – “SS26”

LISA – “Dream” com Kentaro Sakaguchi

Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Tour pela Casa”

Tate McRae – “Nobody's Girl”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhor Hip-Hop

Cardi B feat. Kehlani – “Safe”

Don Toliver – “E85”

Drake – “Janice STFU”

Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL”

Travis Scott – “DUMBO"

Tyler, The Creator - "SUGAR ON MY TONGUE"

Melhor R&B

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious”

Dave & Tems – “Raindance”

Justin Bieber – “YUKON”

Kehlani – “Folded”

Mariah the Scientist e Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime”

Melhor Alternativo

Geese – “Taxes”

mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE”

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”

Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure”

SOMBR – “Homewrecker”

Tame Impala – “Dracula”

twenty one pilots – “Drag Path”

Melhor Dance

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion”

Harry Styles – “Aperture”

Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

Slayyyter – “DANCE…”

Melhor Música Latina

Anitta feat. Shakira – “Choka Choka”

Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”

Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO”

KAROL G – “Papasito”

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla”

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA”

Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”

Melhor K-Pop

BLACKPINK – “JUMP”

BTS – “SWIM”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP”

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS)

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Melhor Country

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”

Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle”

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”

Stella Lefty – “Boston”

Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette”

Melhor Direção

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean”

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”

Taylor Swift – “Opalite”

Melhor Direção de Arte

Charli xcx – “SS26”

Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY”

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhor Fotografia

A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY”

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhor Montagem

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film"

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour"

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhor Coreografia

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music

Harry Styles – “Dance No More” – Columbia Records

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed”

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony”