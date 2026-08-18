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VMA 2026: Madonna lidera indicações e Anitta concorre em categoria latina; veja outros nomes

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande e Sabrina Carpenter também se destacam na lista divulgada nesta terça-feira (18)

  • Foto do(a) author(a) Kamila Macedo

  • Kamila Macedo

Publicado em 18 de agosto de 2026 às 21:59

Os indicados ao VMA 2026 foram divulgados
Os indicados ao VMA 2026 foram divulgados Crédito: Divulgação/Reprodução/Divulgação

Os indicados ao MTV Video Music Awards 2026 (VMA), uma das principais premiações de videoclipes do mundo, foram divulgados nesta terça-feira (18). A cerimônia será realizada no dia 27 de setembro, às 20h30, no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles, com transmissão ao vivo pela CBS, MTV e Paramount+.

O grande destaque da edição é a cantora Madonna, que soma 11 indicações pelo álbum "Confessions II", feito marcante, já que a última vez em que ela liderou as nomeações da premiação foi em 1998. Na sequência aparece Taylor Swift, disputando em nove categorias com "The Life of a Showgirl". Logo depois, Ariana Grande e Sabrina Carpenter aparecem com sete indicações cada.

A lista conta ainda com a presença do Brasil: Anitta concorre na categoria de Melhor Música Latina por sua parceria com Shakira na faixa "Choka Choka".

Confira alguns dos artistas indicados ao VMA 2026

Madonna lidera lista de indicados, com 11 nomeações por Reprodução/Instagram
Taylor swift é a segunda artista mais indicada, com 9 nomeações por Divulgação
Anitta e Shakira estão indicadas, juntas, pela faixa "Choka choka" por Reprodução
Ariana Grande tem 7 indicações ao VMA por Reprodução/Instagram
Sabrina Carpenter garante 7 indicações ao VMA por Reprodução/Instagram
Após retorno do exército, BTS garante duas indicações ao VMA por Reprodução
A cantora Olivia Dean também aparece na lista de indicados por Reprodução/Redes Sociais
Justin Bieber é indicado a Melhor R&B por Reprodução
KATSEYE aparece em 2 categorias por Reprodução/Youtube
1 de 9
Madonna lidera lista de indicados, com 11 nomeações por Reprodução/Instagram

Confira abaixo os artistas indicados em cada categoria:

Vídeo do Ano

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

GENER8ION – “STORM”, com Yung Lean

Madonna – “Confissões II – The Film”

Sabrina Carpenter – "Tears"

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Artista do Ano

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Madonna

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Música do Ano

BTS – “Swim”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden”

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

Artista Revelação

Bella Kay

CORTIS

Magnus Ferrell

Malcolm Todd

Myles Smith

Sienna Spiro

Stella Lefty

Melhor Colaboração

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips”

French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me”

Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

Shakira e Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”

Teyana Taylor e Lucky Daye – “Hard Part”

Melhor Pop

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

Charli XCX – “SS26”

LISA – “Dream” com Kentaro Sakaguchi

Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Tour pela Casa”

Tate McRae – “Nobody's Girl”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhor Hip-Hop

Cardi B feat. Kehlani – “Safe”

Don Toliver – “E85”

Drake – “Janice STFU”

Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL”

Travis Scott – “DUMBO"

Tyler, The Creator - "SUGAR ON MY TONGUE"

Melhor R&B

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious”

Dave & Tems – “Raindance”

Justin Bieber – “YUKON”

Kehlani – “Folded”

Mariah the Scientist e Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime”

Melhor Alternativo

Geese – “Taxes”

mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE”

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”

Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure”

SOMBR – “Homewrecker”

Tame Impala – “Dracula”

twenty one pilots – “Drag Path”

Melhor Dance

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion”

Harry Styles – “Aperture”

Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

Slayyyter – “DANCE…”

Melhor Música Latina

Anitta feat. Shakira – “Choka Choka”

Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”

Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO”

KAROL G – “Papasito”

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla”

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA”

Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”

Melhor K-Pop

BLACKPINK – “JUMP”

BTS – “SWIM”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP”

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS)

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Melhor Country

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”

Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle”

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”

Stella Lefty – “Boston”

Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette”

Melhor Direção

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean”

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”

Taylor Swift – “Opalite”

Melhor Direção de Arte

Charli xcx – “SS26”

Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY”

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhor Fotografia

A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY”

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhor Montagem

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film"

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour"

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhor Coreografia

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music

Harry Styles – “Dance No More” – Columbia Records

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed”

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

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