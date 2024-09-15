EMMY 2024

Quem são os favoritos da televisão mundial? Emmy 2024 acontece neste domingo

'Xogum' (Disney +) bate recorde com 24 indicações ao prêmio; transmissão no Brasil começa a partir das 21h no TNT e também no MAX

Da Redação

Salvador Publicado em 15 de setembro de 2024 às 14:15

Disponível no Disney+, Xogum lidera as indicações Crédito: Divulgação/ FOX

Já está tudo pronto para a cerimônia do prêmio que é considerado oscar da televisão. O Emmy 2024, acontece neste domingo (15), em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos e promete consagrar uma lista imensa de produções que alcançaram sucesso de publico e crítica no último ano, tanto nos canais de tv como nos principais canais de streamings.

Com transmissão no Brasil a partir das 21h pelo canal por assinatura TNT Brasil e pela plataforma Max, ‘Xógum’ (Disney+) lidera as indicações em 25 categorias, seguido de ‘The Bear’, também disponível no Disney+. ‘Xogum’ já levou, inclusive, 14 categorias técnicas do Emmy, que foram distribuídas nos dias 7 e 8 setembro, batendo o recorde de maior número de vitórias de uma mesma temporada, além de ser uma das produções favoritas na cerimônia principal que acontece hoje.

Já ‘The Bear’, também não decepciona. No ano passado, ‘The Bear’ já tinha se consagrado no ano passado como uma das grandes séries vencedoras do Emmy, conquistando seis estatuetas.

Nesta edição, concorreram programas e séries exibidos entre 1ª de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024. Listamos os indicados ao Emmy 2024 nas principais categorias do prêmio. A maioria das produções estão nos streamings entres eles, o Max, Netflix, Disney+, AppleTV e no Prime. Confira.

Melhor série em comédia

. 'Abbott Elementary'

. 'The Bear'

. 'Curb your enthusiasm'

. 'Hacks'

. 'Only murders in the building'

. 'Palm Royale'

. 'Reservation dogs'

. 'What we do in the shadows'

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

. Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary'

. Ayo Edebiri - 'The Bear'

. Selena Gomez - 'Only murders in the building'

. Maya Rudolph - 'Loot'

. Jean Smart - 'Hacks'

. Kristen Wiig - 'Palm Royale'

Melhor ator em série de comédia

. Matt Berry - 'What we do in the shadows'

. Larry David - 'Curb your enthusiasm'

. Steve Martin - 'Only murders in the building'

. Martin Short - 'Only murders in the building'

. Jeremy Allen White - 'The Bear'

. D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - 'Reservation dogs'

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

. Lionel Boyce - 'The Bear'

. Paul W. Downs - 'Hacks'

. Ebon Moss-Bacharach - 'The Bear'

. Paul Rudd - 'Only murders in the building'

. Tyler James Williams - 'Abbot elementary'

. Bowen Yang - 'Saturday Night Live'

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

. Carol Burnett - 'Palm royale'

. Liza Colón-Zayas - 'The Bear'

. Hannah Einbinder - 'Hacks'

. Janelle James - 'Abbott Elementary'

. Sheryl Lee Ralph - 'Abbott Elementary'

. Meryl Streep - 'Only murders in the building'

Melhor série de drama

. 'The Crown'

. 'Fallout'

. 'The gilded age'

. 'The Morning Show'

'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

. 'Xógum'

. 'Slow Horses'

. 'O problema dos 3 corpos'

Melhor ator em série de drama

. Idris Elba - 'Hijack'

. Donald Glover - 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

. Walton Goggins - 'Fallout'

. Gary Oldman - 'Slow Horses'

. Sanada Hiroyuki - 'Xogum'

. Dominic West - 'The Crown'

Melhor atriz em série de drama

. Jennifer Aniston - 'The Morning Show'

. Carrie Coon - 'The gilded age'

. Maya Erskine - 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'

. Anna Sawai - 'Xogum'

. Imelda Staunton - 'The Crown'

. Reese Witherspoon - 'The Morning Show'

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

. Asano Tadanobu - 'Xogum'

. Billy Crudup - 'The Morning Show'

. Mark Duplass - 'The Morning Show'

. Jon Hamm - 'The Morning Show'

. Hira Takehiro - 'Xogum'

. Jack Lowden - 'Slow Horses'

. Jonathan Pryce - 'The Crown'

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

. Christine Baranski - 'The gilded age'

. Nicole Beharie - 'The Morning Show'

. Elizabeth Debicki - 'The Crown'

. Greta Lee - 'The Morning Show'

. Lesley Manville - 'The Crown'

. Karen Pittman - 'The Morning Show'

. Holland Taylor - 'The Morning Show'

Melhor minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

. 'Bebê rena'

. 'Fargo'

. 'Lessons in chemistry'

. 'Ripley'

. 'True Detective: Night Country'

Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

. Jodie Foster - 'True Detective: Night Country'

. Brie Larson - 'Lessons in chemistry'

. Juno Temple - 'Fargo'

. Sofía Vergara - 'Griselda'

. Naomi Watts - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'

Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

. Matt Bommer - 'Fellow travelers'

. Richard Gadd - 'Bebê rena'

. Jon Hamm - 'Fargo'

. Tom Hollander - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'

. Andrew Scott - 'Ripley'

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

. Jonathan Bailey - 'Fellows travelers'

. Robert Downey Jr. - 'The sympathizer'

. Tom Goodman-Hill - 'Bebê rena'

. John Hawkes - 'True Detective: night country'

. Lamorne Morris - 'Fargo'

. Lewis Pullman - 'Lessons in chemistry'

. Treat Williams - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

. Dakota Fanning - 'Ripley'

. Lily Gladstone - 'Under the bridge'

. Jessica Gunning - 'Bebê rena'

. Aja Naomi King - 'Lessons in chemistry'

. Diane Lane - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'

. Nava Mau - 'Bebê rena'

. Kali Reis - 'True Detective: night country'

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

. Quinta Brunson - 'Abbott Elementary'

. Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo - 'The Bear'

. Meredith Scardino, Sam Means - 'Girls5eva'

. Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky - 'Hacks'

. Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider - 'The other two'

. Jake Bender, Zach Dunn - 'What we do in the shadows'

Melhor roteiro em série de drama

. Peter Morgan, Meriel Scheibani-Clare - 'The Crown'

. Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner - 'Fallout'

. Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover - 'Mr. & mrs. smith'

. Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks - 'Xogum'

. Rachel Kondo, Cailin Puente - 'Xogum'

. Will Smith - 'Slow Horses'

Melhor roteiro em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

. Richard Gadd - 'Bebê rena'

. Charlie Brooker - 'Black mirror'

. Noah Hawley - 'Fargo'

. Ron Nyswaner - 'Fellow travelers'

. Steven Zaillian - 'Ripley'

. Issa López - 'True Detective: Night Country'

Melhor roteiro em especial

. Alex Edelman - 'Alex Edelman: Just for Us'

. Jacqueline Novak - 'Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees'

. John Early - 'John Early: Now More Than Ever'

. Mike Birbiglia - 'Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool'

. Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Amberia Allen, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Jimmy Kimmel, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Mitch Marchand, Gregory Martin, Jesse McLaren, Molly McNearney, Keaton Patti, Danny Ricker, Louis Virtel e Troy Walker - Oscar 2024

Melhor direção em série de comédia

. Randall Einhorn - 'Abbott Elementary'

. Christopher Storer - 'The Bear'

. Ramy Youssef - 'The Bear'

. Guy Richie - 'The gentlemen'

. Lucia Aniello - 'Hacks'

. Mary Lou Belli - 'The Ms. Pat Show'

Melhor direção em série de drama

. Stephen Daldry - 'The Crown'

. Mimi Leder - 'The Morning Show'

. Hiro Murai - 'Mr. & mrs. smith'

. Frederick E. O. Toye - 'Xogum'

. Saul Metzstein - 'Slow Horses'

. Salli Richardson-Whitfield - 'Winning Time'

Melhor direção em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

. Weronika Tofilska - 'Bebê rena'

. Noah Hawley - 'Fargo'

. Gus Van Sant - 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'

. Milicent Shelton - 'Lessons in chemistry'

. Steven Zaillian - 'Ripley'

. Issa López - 'True Detective: Night Country'

Melhor talk show

. 'The Daily Show'

. 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

. 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

. 'The Late show with Stephen Colbert'

Melhor programa de competição

. 'The amazing race'

. 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

. 'Top Chef'

. 'The Traitors'

. 'The Voice'

Melhor programa de variedades roteirizado

. 'Saturday Night Live'