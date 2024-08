Mulher cai de altura de 18 metros ao fazer selfie à beira de desfiladeiro

?Fatal Selfie... Be careful



A 29-year-old woman from Pune, Nasreen Amir Kureshi, fell approximately 50 feet into a gorge at Borne Ghat while trying to take a selfie. Nasreen, who lives in Warje, was with friends returning from the Thoseghar waterfall when the accident happened. pic.twitter.com/iA6aK7HH37