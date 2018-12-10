'A Favorita' lidera indicações ao Critics' Choice Awards 2019

Foram anunciados nesta segunda-feira, 10, os indicados ao Critics' Choice Awards, prêmio conhecido por antecipar várias escolhas da Academia no Oscar. Os vencedores serão anunciados no dia 13 de janeiro de 2019.



A Favorita lidera o número de indicações, com 14, incluindo a de melhor filme; Pantera Negra vem logo atrás, com 12, seguido por O Primeiro Homem, O Retorno de Mary Poppins, Nasce uma Estrela e Vice, com nove indicações cada um; Roma tem 8.



Nas categorias de TV, a HBO e a Netflix lideram com 20 indicações, seguidas por FX (17), Amazon (12) e NBC (11). As séries com o maior número de indicações são The Americans (FX), The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) e Escape at Dannemora (Showtime), com 5 cada.



O Critics' Choice Awards é organizado pela Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) e pela Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA).



Veja os indicados ao Critics' Choice Awards 2019



Melhor Filme



Pantera Negra

Infiltrado na Klan

A Favorita

O Primeiro Homem

Green Book - O Guia

Se A Rua Beale Falasse

O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Roma

Nasce Uma Estrela

Vice



Melhor Ator



Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - Nasce Uma Estrela

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity’s Gate

Ryan Gosling - O Primeiro Homem

Ethan Hawke - First Reformed

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book - O Guia



Melhor Atriz



Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Emily Blunt - O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Glenn Close - A Esposa

Toni Collette - Hereditário

Olivia Colman - A Favorita

Lady Gaga - Nasce Uma Estrela

Melissa McCarthy - Poderia Me Perdoar?

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante



Mahershala Ali - Green Book - Guia

Timothée Chalamet - Querido Menino

Adam Driver - Infiltrado Na Klan

Sam Elliott - Nasce Uma Estrela

Richard E. Grant -Poderia Me Perdoar?

Michael B. Jordan - Pantera Negra

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante



Amy Adams - Vice

Claire Foy - O Primeiro Homem

Nicole Kidman - Boy Erased: Uma Verdade Anulada

Regina King - Se A Rua Beale Falasse

Emma Stone - A Favorita

Rachel Weisz -A Favorita

Melhor Ator/Atriz Jovem



Elsie Fisher - Oitava Série

Thomasin McKenzie - Leave No Trace

Ed Oxenbould - Vida Selvagem

Millicent Simmonds - Um Lugar Silencioso

Amandla Stenberg - O Ódio que Você Semeia

Sunny Suljic - Mid90s



Melhor Elenco



Pantera Negra

Podres de Ricos

A Favorita

Vice

As Viúvas

Melhor Diretor



Damien Chazelle - O Primeiro Homem

Bradley Cooper - Nasce Uma Estrela

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Peter Farrelly - Green Book - O Guia

Yorgos Lanthimos - A Favorita

Spike Lee - Infiltrado na Klan

Adam McKay - Vice



Melhor Roteiro Original



Bo Burnham - Oitava Série

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara - A Favorita

Adam McKay - Vice

Paul Schrader - First Reformed

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly - Green Book - O Guia

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski - Um Lugar Silencioso



Melhor Roteiro Adaptado



Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole - Pantera Negra

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty -Poderia Me Perdoar?

Barry Jenkins - Se A Rua Beale Falasse

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters - Nasce Uma Estrela

Josh Singer - O Primeiro Homem

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee -Infiltrado na Klan



Melhor fotografia



Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

James Laxton - Se A Rua Beale Falasse

Matthew Libatique -Nasce Uma Estrela

Rachel Morrison - Pantera Negra

Robbie Ryan - A Favorita

Linus Sandgren - O Primeiro Homem



Melhor Design de Produção



Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart - Pantera Negra

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez - Roma

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman - Podres de Ricos

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton - A Favorita

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas - O Primeiro Homem

John Myhre, Gordon Sim - O Retorno de Mary Poppins



Melhor Edição



Jay Cassidy - Nasce Uma Estrela

Hank Corwin - Vice

Tom Cross - O Primeiro Homem

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough - Roma

Yorgos Mavropsaridis - A Favorita

Joe Walker - As Viúvas



Melhor Figurino



Alexandra Byrne - Duas Rainhas

Ruth Carter - Pantera Negra

Julian Day - Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandy Powell - A Favorita

Sandy Powell - O Retorno de Mary Poppins



Melhor Maquiagem



Pantera Negra

Bohemian Rhapsody

A Favorita

Duas Rainhas

Suspiria

Vice



Melhores Efeitos Visuais



Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Pantera Negra

O Primeiro Homem

O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Missão Impossível - Efeito Fallout

Jogador Nº 1



Melhor Animação



O Grinch

Os Incríveis 2

Ilha dos Cachorros

Mirai

WiFi Ralph - Quebrando A Internet

Homem Aranha: No Aranhaverso



Melhor Filme de Ação



Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Pantera Negra

Deadpool 2

Missão Impossível - Efeito Fallout

Jogador Nº 1

As Viúvas



Melhor Comédia



Podres de Ricos

Deadpool 2

A Morte de Stalin

A Favorita

A Noite do Jogo

Sorry to Bother You



Melhor Ator em Comédia



Christian Bale - Vice

Jason Bateman - A Noite do Jogo

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book - O Guia

John C. Reilly - Stan & Ollie

Ryan Reynolds - Deadpool 2

Lakeith Stanfield - Sorry to Bother You



Melhor Atriz em Comédia



Emily Blunt - O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Olivia Colman - A Favorita

Elsie Fisher - Oitava Série

Rachel McAdams -A Noite do Jogo

Charlize Theron - Tully

Constance Wu - Podres de Ricos



Melhor Filme de Sci-Fi/Terror



Aniquilação

Halloween

Hereditário

Um Lugar Silencioso

Suspiria



Melhor Filme Estrangeiro



Em Chamas

Cafarnaum

Guerra Fria

Roma

Assunto de Família

Melhor Canção



"All the Stars" - Pantera Negra

"Girl in the Movies" - Dumplin’

"I’ll Fight" - RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" - O Retorno de Mary Poppins

"Shallow" - Nasce Uma Estrela

"Trip a Little Light Fantastic" - O Retorno de Mary Poppins



Melhor Trilha Sonora



Kris Bowers - Green Book - O Guia

Nicholas Britell - Se A Rua Beale Falasse

Alexandre Desplat - Ilha de Cachorros

Ludwig Göransson - Pantera Negra

Justin Hurwitz - O Primeiro Homem

Marc Shaiman - O Retorno de Mary Poppins

TV



Melhor Série Dramática



The Americans (FX)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

"Killing Eve", da BBC America, está entre indicadas (Foto: Divulgação)

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática



Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor (ABC)

Diego Luna - Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Richard Madden - Bodyguard (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter - Pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys - The Americans (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us (NBC)

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática



Jodie Comer - Killing Eve (BBC America)

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Deuce (HBO)

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve (BBC America)

Elizabeth Olsen - Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

Julia Roberts - Homecoming (Amazon)

Keri Russell - The Americans (FX)



Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática



Richard Cabral - Mayans M.C. (FX)

Asia Kate Dillon - Billions (Showtime)

Noah Emmerich - The Americans (FX)

Justin Hartley - This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession (HBO)

Richard Schiff - The Good Doctor (ABC)

Shea Whigham - Homecoming (Amazon)



Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática



Dina Shihabi - Jack Ryan (Amazon)

Julia Garner - Ozark (Netflix)

Thandie Newton - Westworld (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul (AMC)

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Holly Taylor - The Americans (FX)



Melhor Série de Comédia



Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Middle (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)



Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia



Hank Azaria - Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson - The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Donald Glover - Atlanta (FX)

Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)

Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Andy Samberg - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)



Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia



Rachel Bloom - Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Allison Janney - Mom (CBS)

Justina Machado - One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Debra Messing - Will & Grace (NBC)

Issa Rae - Insecure (HBO)



Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia



William Jackson Harper - The Good Place (NBC)

Sean Hayes - Will & Grace (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry - Atlanta (FX)

Nico Santos - Superstore (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Henry Winkler - Barry (HBO)



Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia



Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin - GLOW (Netflix)

Laurie Metcalf - The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno - One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Zoe Perry - Young Sheldon (CBS)

Annie Potts - Young Sheldon (CBS)

Miriam Shor - Younger (TV Land)



Melhor Série Limitada



A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

American Vandal (Netflix)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Sharp Objects (HBO)



Melhor Filme Feito Para A TV



Icebox (HBO)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)

Notes From the Field (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)



Melhor Ator em um Filme Feito Para A TV ou Série Limitada



Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Paul Dano - Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Benicio Del Toro - Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)



Melhor Atriz em um Filme Feito Para A TV ou Série Limitada



Amy Adams - Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Connie Britton - Dirty John (Bravo)

Carrie Coon - The Sinner (USA Network)

Laura Dern - The Tale (HBO)

Anna Deavere Smith - Notes From the Field (HBO)



Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em um Filme Feito Para A TV ou Série Limitada



Brandon Victor Dixon - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Eric Lange - Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Alex Rich - Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Peter Sarsgaard - The Looming Tower (Hulu)

Finn Wittrock - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal (Amazon)



Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em um Filme Feito Para A TV ou Série Limitada



Ellen Burstyn - The Tale (HBO)

Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects (HBO)

Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Julia Garner - Dirty John (Bravo)

Judith Light - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Elizabeth Perkins - Sharp Objects (HBO)



Melhor Série de Animação



Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Archer (FXX)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

South Park (Comedy Central)