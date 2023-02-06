Confira a lista completa dos vencedores do Grammy 2023

A 65ª edição do Grammy anunciou os vencedores da edição de 2023 neste domingo (5), em Los Angeles. Veja abaixo a lista completa de vencedores.



Melhor artista revelação: Samara Joy

Gravação do ano: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo

Música do ano: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

Álbum do ano: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Melhor performance solo pop: Adele - Easy on Me

Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo: Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Melhor álbum pop vocal: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica: Beyoncé - Renaissance

Melhor álbum de rap: Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Melhor álbum de música urbana: Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Melhor música de R&B: Beyoncé - Cuff It

Melhor álbum de country: Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time

Melhor álbum pop vocal tradicional: Michael Bublé - Higher

Melhor gravação Dance/Eletrônica: Beyoncé - Break My Soul

Melhor engenharia de som em álbum não-clássico: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Melhor performance de rap: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Melhor performance de rock: Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”

Melhor performance de música alternativa: Wet Leg – “Chaise Lounge”

Melhor álbum de música alternativa: Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Produtor do ano, não clássico: Jack Antonoff

Compositor do ano, não-clássico: Tobias Jesso Jr.

Melhor performance R&B: Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”

Melhor álbum de R&B Progressivo: Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Melhor álbum R&B: Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Melhor música de rap: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional: Beyoncé - Off the sofa

Melhor performance melódica de rap: Future Featuring Drake & Tems – “Wait for U”

Melhor performance de heavy metal: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules”

Melhor álbum de rock: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Melhor música de rock: Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”

Melhor álbum de pop latino: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros

Melhor álbum latino de rock ou alternativo: Rosalía - Motomami

Melhor performance de country solo: Willie Nelson - Live Forever

Melhor música de country: Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t

Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Melhor álbum folk: Madison Cunningham - Revealer

Melhor álbum bluegrass: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree

Trilha compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual: Vários artistas – Encanto

Trilha sonora para mídia visual (incluindo filme e TV): Germaine Franco – Encanto

Melhor trilha para videogames e outras mídias interativas: Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Melhor clipe: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Melhor filme de música: Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Melhor canção para mídia visual: Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Melhor gravação remix: Lizzo – “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)”

Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Melhor composição instrumental: Geoffrey Keezer – “Refuge"

Melhor arranjo instrumental ou acapella: Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – “Scrapple From the Apple”

Melhor arranjo, instrumentos e vocais: Christine McVie – “Songbird (Orchestral Version)”

Melhor álbum de new age, ambient ou chant: Mystic Mirror – White Sun

Melhor canção de raiz americana: Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

Melhor solo de jazz improvisado: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – “Endangered Species”

Melhor álbum de jazz vocal: Samara Joy – Linger Awhile

Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1

Melhor álbum de grupo de grande formação de jazz: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Melhor álbum de música infantil: Alphabet Rockers – The Movement

Melhor audiolivro, narração ou gravação narrativa: Viola Davis – Finding Me

Melhor álbum de reggae: Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling

Melhor performance de música global: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – “Bayethe”

Melhor álbum de música global: Masa Takumi – Sakura

Melhor álbum de música mexicana regional (incluindo tejano): Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical

Melhor encarte: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning

Melhor box ou pacote em edição limitada: The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83

Melhor texto em encarte de álbum: Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe

Melhor álbum histórico: Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Melhor álbum tradicional de blues: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board

Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo: Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny

Melhor álbum de música regional: Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo: Snarky Puppy – Empire Central

Melhor álbum de jazz latino: Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York

Melhor álbum latino tropical: Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy

Melhor performance americana de raiz: Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground”

Melhor performance em Americana: Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”

Melhor álbum de Americana: Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Melhor canção/performance gospel: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – “Kingdom”

Melhor canção/performance cristã contemporânea: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – “Fear Is Not My Future”

Melhor álbum gospel: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One

Melhor álbum de música cristã contemporânea: Maverick City Music – Breathe

Melhor álbum de gospel de raiz: Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal

Melhor álbum de poesia falada: J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door

Melhor performance orquestral: New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

Melhor gravação de ópera:The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – “Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones”

Melhor performance de coral: The Crossing – “Born”

Melhor performance de música de câmara/pequena formação: Attacca Quartet – “Caroline Shaw: Evergreen”

Melhor performance instrumental clássica solo: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – “Letters for the Future”

Melhor álbum solo clássico vocal: Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

Melhor compêndio clássico: Kitt Wakeley – An Adoption Story

Melhor composição contemporânea clássica: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – “Puts: Contact”

Melhor engenharia de som em álbum clássico: Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

Produtor do ano - clássico: Judith Sherman

Melhor álbum de comédia: Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Melhor álbum de teatro musical: ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)