Confira a lista completa dos vencedores do Grammy 2023

A 65ª edição do Grammy anunciou os vencedores da edição de 2023 neste domingo (5), em Los Angeles. Veja abaixo a lista completa de vencedores.
Melhor artista revelação: Samara Joy
Gravação do ano: “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
Música do ano: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
Álbum do ano: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Melhor performance solo pop: Adele - Easy on Me
Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo: Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Melhor álbum pop vocal: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica: Beyoncé - Renaissance
Melhor álbum de rap: Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Melhor álbum de música urbana: Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Melhor música de R&B: Beyoncé - Cuff It
Melhor álbum de country: Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time
Melhor álbum pop vocal tradicional: Michael Bublé - Higher
Melhor gravação Dance/Eletrônica: Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Melhor engenharia de som em álbum não-clássico: Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Melhor performance de rap: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Melhor performance de rock: Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
Melhor performance de música alternativa: Wet Leg – “Chaise Lounge”
Melhor álbum de música alternativa: Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Produtor do ano, não clássico: Jack Antonoff
Compositor do ano, não-clássico: Tobias Jesso Jr.
Melhor performance R&B: Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”
Melhor álbum de R&B Progressivo: Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Melhor álbum R&B: Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Melhor música de rap: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Melhor performance de R&B tradicional: Beyoncé - Off the sofa
Melhor performance melódica de rap: Future Featuring Drake & Tems – “Wait for U”
Melhor performance de heavy metal: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – “Degradation Rules”
Melhor álbum de rock: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Melhor música de rock: Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
Melhor álbum de pop latino: Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
Melhor álbum latino de rock ou alternativo: Rosalía - Motomami
Melhor performance de country solo: Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Melhor música de country: Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t
Melhor performance country em dupla ou grupo: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Melhor álbum folk: Madison Cunningham - Revealer
Melhor álbum bluegrass: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree
Trilha compilação de trilha sonora para mídia visual: Vários artistas – Encanto
Trilha sonora para mídia visual (incluindo filme e TV): Germaine Franco – Encanto
Melhor trilha para videogames e outras mídias interativas: Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
Melhor clipe: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film”
Melhor filme de música: Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Melhor canção para mídia visual: Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Melhor gravação remix: Lizzo – “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)”
Melhor álbum de áudio imersivo: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Melhor composição instrumental: Geoffrey Keezer – “Refuge"
Melhor arranjo instrumental ou acapella: Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer – “Scrapple From the Apple”
Melhor arranjo, instrumentos e vocais: Christine McVie – “Songbird (Orchestral Version)”
Melhor álbum de new age, ambient ou chant: Mystic Mirror – White Sun
Melhor canção de raiz americana: Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”
Melhor solo de jazz improvisado: Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – “Endangered Species”
Melhor álbum de jazz vocal: Samara Joy – Linger Awhile
Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental: Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1
Melhor álbum de grupo de grande formação de jazz: Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Melhor álbum de música infantil: Alphabet Rockers – The Movement
Melhor audiolivro, narração ou gravação narrativa: Viola Davis – Finding Me
Melhor álbum de reggae: Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling
Melhor performance de música global: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – “Bayethe”
Melhor álbum de música global: Masa Takumi – Sakura
Melhor álbum de música mexicana regional (incluindo tejano): Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical
Melhor encarte: Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning
Melhor box ou pacote em edição limitada: The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
Melhor texto em encarte de álbum: Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe
Melhor álbum histórico: Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Melhor álbum tradicional de blues: Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board
Melhor álbum de blues contemporâneo: Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny
Melhor álbum de música regional: Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Melhor álbum instrumental contemporâneo: Snarky Puppy – Empire Central
Melhor álbum de jazz latino: Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective – Fandango at the Wall in New York
Melhor álbum latino tropical: Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy
Melhor performance americana de raiz: Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground”
Melhor performance em Americana: Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”
Melhor álbum de Americana: Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Melhor canção/performance gospel: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – “Kingdom”
Melhor canção/performance cristã contemporânea: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – “Fear Is Not My Future”
Melhor álbum gospel: Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Kingdom Book One
Melhor álbum de música cristã contemporânea: Maverick City Music – Breathe
Melhor álbum de gospel de raiz: Tennessee State University – The Urban Hymnal
Melhor álbum de poesia falada: J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat by the Door
Melhor performance orquestral: New York Youth Symphony – Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
Melhor gravação de ópera:The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – “Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones”
Melhor performance de coral: The Crossing – “Born”
Melhor performance de música de câmara/pequena formação: Attacca Quartet – “Caroline Shaw: Evergreen”
Melhor performance instrumental clássica solo: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – “Letters for the Future”
Melhor álbum solo clássico vocal: Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin – Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
Melhor compêndio clássico: Kitt Wakeley – An Adoption Story
Melhor composição contemporânea clássica: Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang – “Puts: Contact”
Melhor engenharia de som em álbum clássico: Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
Produtor do ano - clássico: Judith Sherman
Melhor álbum de comédia: Dave Chappelle – The Closer
Melhor álbum de teatro musical: ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast – Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)