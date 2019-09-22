Emmy 2019 premia os melhores da televisão

Prêmio mais importante da televisão, o Emmy Awards chega à sua edição número 71 neste domingo (22). COm indicações recorde, a série Game of Thrones disputa 32 estatuetas com sua última temporada. Confira a lista de indicados da cerimônica que acontece neste domingo (22), a partir das 20h (horário de Brasília), com transmissão ao vivo pelo TNT (televisão e internet).

HBO, Netflix e Amazon Prime Video dividem o protagonismo da noite, sendo que as duas primeiras lideram o número de indicações. Enquanto a HBO acumula 137 indicações, a Netflix aparece logo em seguida com 117 nomeações, incluindo produções como Segurança em Jogo (Bodyguard), Boneca Russa, Dead To Me, O Método Kominsky e Olhos que Condenam. As duas favoritas na categoria de comédia são da Amazon: A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel e Fleabag.

Melhor Série de Drama

Better Call Saul

The Bodyguard (Segurança em Jogo)

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us



Melhor Série de Comédia

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Boneca Russa

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Boneca Russa)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (O Método Kominsky)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Melhor Reality Show de Competição

The Amazing Race

O Guerreiro Ninja Americano

Nailed It! (Mandou Bem)

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Telefilme

Mahershela Ali (True Detective)

Denicio Del Toro (Escape From Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (Olhos que Condenam)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Telefilme

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Sharp Objects)

Aunjanue Ellis (Olhos que Condenam)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (Olhos que Condenam)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Alan Arkin (O Método Kominsky)

Tony Shalhoub (A Maravilhosa Senhora Maisel)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Coleman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Alex Borstein (A Maravilhosa Senhora Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (A Maravilhosa Senhora Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie e Telefilme

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Aante Blackk (Olhos que Condenam)

John Leguizamo (Olhos que Condenam)

Michael K. Williams (Olhos que Condenam)

Melhor Talk-Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Melhor Esquete de Variedades

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Melhor apresentador de reality show ou competição

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman (Making It)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Marie Kondo (Tidying Up With Marie Kondo)

James Corden (The World’s Best)

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama

Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale – O Conto da Aia)

Glynn Turman (How To Get Away With Murder)

Ron Cephas (This Is Us)

Michael Angarano (This Is Us)

Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone)

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama

Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)

Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale – O Conto da Aia)

Cicely Tyson (How To Get Away With Murder)

Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia

Luke Kirby (A Maravilhosa Senhora Maisel)

Rufus Sewell (A Maravilhosa Senhora Maisel)

Adam Sandler (Saturday Night Live)

John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live)

Matt Damon (Saturday Night Live)

Robert De Niro (Saturday Night Live)

Peter MacNicol (Veep)

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia

Fiona Shaw (Fleabag)

Kristin Scott Thomas (Fleabag)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Emma Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Sandra Oh (Saturday Night Live)

Melhor Série Limitada

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us