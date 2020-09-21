Olá, | Sair
entretenimento sua diversão emmy 2020 premiação séries tv

Emmy Awards 2020: Confira a lista de vencedores

entretenimento
21.09.2020, 06:35:25
Atualizado: 21.09.2020, 06:50:47
(Reprodução/The Television Academy e ABC Entertainment)

Emmy Awards 2020: Confira a lista de vencedores

Por causa do distanciamento social, evento aconteceu de forma virtual

A cerimônia de entrega dos prêmios do Emmy acontece neste domingo, 20. A premiação celebra as melhores séries da televisão norte-americana em diversas categorias e é um dos primeiros grandes eventos de premiação a ocorrer em plena pandemia da covid-19.

Em 2019, o Emmy inovou ao não ter um apresentador. No entanto, com as medidas de distanciamento social, a cerimônia acontece novamente com um apresentador, o comediante Jimmy Kimmel.

Algumas das séries que mais se destacam no Emmy 2020 são Schitt's Creek, Watchmen, Succession, Ozark, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, O Método Kominsky, The Mandalorian, Better Call Saul e Little Fires Everywhere.

Confira a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2020, com os vencedores em negrito:

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Disque Amiga Para Matar
The Good Place
Insecure
O Método Kominsky
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What We Do in the Shadows

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Christina Applegate (Disque Amiga para Matar)
Rachel Brosnahan (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Linda Cardellini (Disque Amiga para Matar)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (O Método Kominsky)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Ramy Yousseff (Ramy)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
Yvonne Orji (Insecure)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Mahershala Ali (Ramy)
Alan Arkin (O Método Kominsky)
William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)
Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Gail Mancuso (Modern Family)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Matt Shakman (The Great)
Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Daniel Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
James Burrows (Will & Grace)

MELHOR ROTEIRO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Schitt's Creek - "Happy Ending"
Schitt's Creek - "The Presidential Suite"
The Good Place - "Whenever You're Ready"
The Great - "The Great"
What We Do in the Shadows - "Collaboration"
What We Do in the Shadows - "Ghosts"
What We Do in the Shadows - "On The Run"

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Zendaya (Euphoria)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This is Us)
Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland)
Alik Sakharov (Ozark)
Ben Semanoff (Ozark)
Andrij Parekh (Succession)
Mark Mylod (Succession)
Benjamin Caron (The Crown)
Jessica Hobbs (The Crown)
Mimi Leder (The Morning Show)

MELHOR ROTEIRO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Better Call Saul - "Bad Choice Road"
Better Call Saul - "Bagman"
Ozark - "Boss Fight"
Ozark - "Fire Pink"
Ozark - "All In"
Succession - "This Is Not For Tears"
The Crown - "Aberfan"

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE

Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Inacreditável
Nada Ortodoxa
Watchmen

MELHOR FILME PARA A TV

American Son
Má Educação
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Shira Haas (Nada Ortodoxa)
Regina King (Watchmen)
Octavia Spencer (A Vida e a História de Madam C.J. Walker)
Kerry Washington (Little Fire Everywhere)

MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)
Hugh Jackman (Má Educação)
Paul Mescal (Normal People)
Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)
Toni Collette (Inacreditável)
Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)
Jean Smart (Watchmen)
Holland Taylor (Hollywood)
Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)
Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)
Louis Gossett Jr (Watchmen)
Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV

Lynn Shelton (Little Fires Everywhere)
Lenny Abrahamson (Normal People)
Maria Schrader (Nada Ortodoxa)
Nicole Kassell (Watchmen)
Steph Green (Watchmen)
Stephen Williams (Watchmen)

MELHOR ROTEIRO EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV

Mrs. America - "Shirley"
Normal People - "Episode 3"
Inacreditável - "Episode 1"
Nada Ortodoxa - "Part 1"
Watchmen - "This Extraordinary Being"

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Rick And Morty
The Simpsons

MELHOR TALK SHOW DE VARIEDADES

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

MELHOR PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO

The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

CATEGORIAS TÉCNICAS

Melhor Elenco de Minissérie ou Filme para a TV: Watchmen

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia: Eddie Murphy - SNL

Melhor Apresentação de Reality ou Programa de Competição - RuPaul - RuPaul’s Drag Race

Melhor Edição de Som em Minissérie ou Filme para TV: Watchmen

Melhor Maquiagem Contemporânea - Euphoria

Melhor Figurino Contemporâneo - Schitt’s Creek

Melhor Cabelo de Época: Hollywood

Melhor Trilha Sonora Original: The Mandalorian

Melhor Design de Abertura: Godfather of Harlem

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia: Maya Rudolph - SNL

Melhor Fotografia em Sitcom (uma hora): The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Melhor Edição de Sitcom de Comédia: Insecure

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama: Ron Cephas Jones - This is Us

Melhor Design de Produção em Série de Época ou Fantasia (uma hora): The Crown

Melhor Mixagem de Som em Série de Comédia ou Drama (uma hora): The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Melhor Coordenação de Dublês em Série de Drama, Minissérie ou Filme para TV: The Mandalorian

Melhor Interação em Série Linear: Mr. Robot - "Season_4.0 ARG"

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama: Cherry Jones - Succession

Melhor Série Documental: Arremesso Final
 

***

