Emmy divulga lista de indicados ao prêmio em 2019

O Emmy Awards, maior e principal premiação da televisão, divulgou nesta terça (16), os nomes dos indicados ao prêmio em 2019. O anuncio foi feito ao vivo pelos atores Ken Jeong (Se Beber Não Case) e D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)
Com 32 indicações, Game Of Thrones, que chegou ao fim em maio desse ano, foi a série com o maior número de indicações. A HBO e a Netflix lideram o ranking com 137 e 122 indicações cada, respectivamente.
A cerimônia de entrega acontece no dia 22 de setembro em Los Angeles, Califórnia.
Confira os indicados nas principais categorias:
Melhor Ator em série limita (minissérie) ou filme para TV
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Benicio del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (Olhos que Condenam)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Melhor Atriz em série limita (minissérie) ou filme para TV
Amy Adams (Sharps Objects)
Patty Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Aunjanue Ellis (Olhos que Condenam)
Joey King (The Acton Hulu)
Niecy Nash (Olhos que Condenam)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
Anthony Anderson (Dre Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’sCreek)
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Boneca Russa)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Melhor Ator em Série de Dramática
Bateman Jason (Ozark)
Sterling K Brown (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Melhor Atriz em Série de Dramática
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (How To Get Away)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Iam Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Melhor Filme para Televisão
Black Mirror - Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
Melhor série limita (minissérie) ou filme para TV
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
Olhos que Condenam
Melhor série de Comédia
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Melhor série de Drama
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Boneca Russa
Veep
Schitt's Creek