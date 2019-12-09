Globo de Ouro 2020 anuncia indicados da premiação; veja lista

O Globo de Ouro anunciou nesta segunda-feira (9) os nomes dos indicados para a 77ª edição da premiação. A cerimônia de entrega dos prêmios acontece em 5 de janeiro de 2020 no Beverly Hilton, em Beverly Hills. No total, serão 25 categorias premiadas, sendo 14 delas focadas no cinema e, 11, em produções para a TV.

O filme Dois Papas, do brasileiro Fernando Meirelles está entre os indicados na categoria Melhor Filme - Drama.

Na categoria Melhor Filme de Língua Estrangeira, foram inscritas 92 obras de 63 países. Único representante brasileiro na lista, A vida invisível, de Karim Aïnouz, ficou de fora dos indicados.

Confira lista completa de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2020:

CINEMA:

Melhor filme – Drama

O Irlandês (Netflix)

História de um Casamento (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Coringa (Warner Bros.)

Dois Papas (Netflix)

Melhor Filme - Musical ou Comédia

Era uma Vez em... Hollywood (Sony)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Entre Facas e Segredos (Lionsgate)

Rocketman (Paramount)

Meu Nome é Dolemite (Netflix)

Melhor ator de filme – Drama

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Dor e Glória)

Adam Driver (História de um Casamento)

Joaquin Phoenix (Coringa)

Jonathan Pryce (Dois Papas)

Melhor atriz em filme - Musical ou Comédia

Awkwafina (The Farewell)

Ana de Armas (Entre Facas e Segredos)

Cate Blanchett (Cadê Você, Bernadette?)

Beanie Feldstein (Fora de Série)

Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Melhor ator em filme - Musical ou Comédia

Daniel Craig (Entre Facas e Segredos)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Era uma Vez em... Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Eddie Murphy (Meu nome é Dolemite)

Melhor roteiro

História de um Casamento

Parasita

Dois Papas

Era uma Vez em... Hollywood

O Irlandês

Melhor filme animado

Frozen 2

Como Treinar seu Dragão 3

O Rei Leão

Link Perdido

Toy Story 4

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira

The Farewell

Os Miseráveis

Dor e Glória

Parasita

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Melhor trilha sonora original

Adoráveis Mulheres

Coringa

História de um Casamento

1917

Brooklyn - Sem Pai Nem Mãe

Melhor canção original

Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)

I'm Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)

Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)

Spirit (O Rei Leão)

Stand Up (Harriet)

TELEVISÃO

Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV

Catch 22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Inacreditável

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever - Inacreditável

Kaitlyn Dever - Inacreditável

Joey King - The Act

Melhor ator em minissérie ou em filme para TV

Christopher Abbott - Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para TV

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Toni Collette - Inacreditável

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minisséie ou filme para TV

Alan Arkin - O Método Kominsky

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl

Henry Winkler - Barry

Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader - Barry

Ben Platt - The Politician

Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Prêmio Cecil B.Demille

Tom Hanks - homenageado

Prêmio Carol Burnett

Ellen DeGeneres - homenageada