Globo de Ouro 2020 anuncia indicados da premiação; veja lista

09.12.2019, 10:48:48
Atualizado: 09.12.2019, 11:53:05

No total, foram 25 categorias; Dois Papas, do brasileiro Fernando Meirelles, está entre os indicados

O Globo de Ouro anunciou nesta segunda-feira (9) os nomes dos indicados para a 77ª edição da premiação. A cerimônia de entrega dos prêmios acontece em 5 de janeiro de 2020 no Beverly Hilton, em Beverly Hills. No total, serão 25 categorias premiadas, sendo 14 delas focadas no cinema e, 11, em produções para a TV.

O filme Dois Papas, do brasileiro Fernando Meirelles está entre os indicados na categoria Melhor Filme - Drama.

Na categoria Melhor Filme de Língua Estrangeira, foram inscritas 92 obras de 63 países. Único representante brasileiro na lista, A vida invisível, de Karim Aïnouz, ficou de fora dos indicados.

Confira lista completa de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2020:

CINEMA:

Melhor filme – Drama
O Irlandês (Netflix)
História de um Casamento (Netflix)
1917 (Universal)
Coringa (Warner Bros.)
Dois Papas (Netflix)

Melhor Filme - Musical ou Comédia
Era uma Vez em... Hollywood (Sony)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Entre Facas e Segredos (Lionsgate)
Rocketman (Paramount)
Meu Nome é Dolemite (Netflix)

Melhor ator de filme – Drama
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Antonio Banderas (Dor e Glória)
Adam Driver (História de um Casamento)
Joaquin Phoenix (Coringa)
Jonathan Pryce (Dois Papas)

Melhor atriz em filme - Musical ou Comédia
Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Ana de Armas (Entre Facas e Segredos)
Cate Blanchett (Cadê Você, Bernadette?)
Beanie Feldstein (Fora de Série)
Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Melhor ator em filme - Musical ou Comédia
Daniel Craig (Entre Facas e Segredos)
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Era uma Vez em... Hollywood)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Eddie Murphy (Meu nome é Dolemite)

Melhor roteiro
História de um Casamento 
Parasita
Dois Papas
Era uma Vez em... Hollywood
O Irlandês

Melhor filme animado
Frozen 2
Como Treinar seu Dragão 3
O Rei Leão
Link Perdido
Toy Story 4

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira
The Farewell
Os Miseráveis
Dor e Glória
Parasita
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Melhor trilha sonora original
Adoráveis Mulheres
Coringa
História de um Casamento 
1917
Brooklyn - Sem Pai Nem Mãe

Melhor canção original
Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)
I'm Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)
Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)
Spirit (O Rei Leão)
Stand Up (Harriet)

TELEVISÃO

Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV
Catch 22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Inacreditável

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para TV
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren - Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever - Inacreditável
Kaitlyn Dever - Inacreditável
Joey King - The Act

Melhor ator em minissérie ou em filme para TV
Christopher Abbott - Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme para TV
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Toni Collette - Inacreditável
Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minisséie ou filme para TV
Alan Arkin - O Método Kominsky
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl
Henry Winkler - Barry

Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader - Barry
Ben Platt - The Politician
Paul Rudd - Living with Yourself
Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Prêmio Cecil B.Demille
Tom Hanks - homenageado

Prêmio Carol Burnett
Ellen DeGeneres - homenageada

