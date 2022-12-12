Globo de Ouro: 'Os Banshees de Inisherin' lidera com oito indicações; veja lista

A Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood anunciou nesta segunda-feira (12) os indicados ao Globo de ouro 2023.

Ao todo, são 27 categorias, com cinco indicados em cada. Quatro novas premiações nas categorias de TV foram incluídas esse ano.

No cinema, o destaque ficou com "Os Banshees de Inisherin", que teve oito indicações, seguido por "Babilônia", com seis. Aparecem com cinco indicações "Os Fabelmans" e "Elvis".

Na TV, o maior destaque foi "Abbott Elematary", com cinco indicações. Outras cinco séries aparecem com quatro indicações: "The Crown", "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano", "Only Murders in the Building", "Pam & Tommy" e "White Lotus".

Esnobada no Emmy, Selena Gomez aparece como indicada por seu papel em "Only Murders in the Building", na categoria Melhor Atriz em Série de TV-Comédia/Musical. Na mesma categoria aparecer Jennifer Ortega, protagonista de "Wandinha", sucesso da Netflix.

A cerimônia do Globo de Ouro será em 10 de janeiro do ano que vem.

Confira a lista:

MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO

"Pinóquio"

"Inu-Oh"

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

"Gato de Botas 2: O Último Pedido"

"Red: Crescer é uma Fera"

MELHOR FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

"Babilônia"

"Os Banshees de Inisherin"

"Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo"

"Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"

"Triângulo da tristeza"

MELHOR FILME – DRAMA

"Avatar: O caminho da água"

"Elvis"

"Os Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

MELHOR ROTEIRO

Todd Field, "Tár"

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, "Os Fabelmans"

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, "Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo"

Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

Sarah Polley, "Entre mulheres

MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO ORIGINAL EM FILME

Alexandre Desplat, "Pinóquio"

Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Entre mulheres"

Justin Hurwitz, "Babilônia"

John Williams, "Os Fabelmans"

Carter Burwell, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Diego Calva, "Babilônia"

Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: Um Mistério Knives Out"

Adam Driver, "Ruído branco"

Colin Farrell, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

Ralph Fiennes, "O Menu"

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME – DRAMA

Austin Butler - "Elvis"

Brendan Fraser - "The Whale"

Hugh Jackman - "The son"

Bill Nighy - "Living"

Jeremy Pope - "The inspection"

MELHOR DIRETOR

James Cameron - "Avatar: O caminho da água"

Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert - "Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo"

Baz Luhrmann - "Elvis"

Martin McDonagh, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

Steven Spielberg - "Os Fabelmans"

MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO

"RRR" (India)

"Nada de novo no front" (Alemanha)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

"Close" (Bélgica)

"Decision to leave" (Coreia do Sul)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM FILME

Angela Bassett, ""Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre""

Kerry Condon, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Tudo em todo Lugar ao mesmo tempo"

Dolly De Leon, "Triângulo da tristeza"

Carey Mulligan - "Ela disse"

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM FILME

Brendan Gleeson, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Tudo em todo lugar ao mesmo tempo"

Barry Keoghan, "Os Banshees de Inisherin"

Brad Pitt, "Babilônia"

Eddie Redmayne, "O enfermeiro da noite"

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL EM FILME

"Carolina" Taylor Swift ("Um Lugar Bem Longe Daqui")

"Ciao Papa", Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz ("Pinóquio")

"Hold My Hand", Lady Gaga and Bloodpop ("Top Gun: Maverick")

"Lift Me Up", Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler ("Pantera Negra: Wakanda para sempre")

"Naatu Naatu", Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj ("RRR")

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME – DRAMA

Cate Blanchett - "Tár"

Olivia Colman - "Império da luz"

Viola Davis - "A mulher rei"

Ana de Armas - "Blonde"

Michelle Williams - "Os Fabelmans"

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Margot Robbie - "Babilônia"

Anya Taylor-Joy - "O Menu"

Emma Thompson - "Boa sorte, Leo Grande"

Lesley Manville - "Sra. Harris vai a Paris"

Michelle Yeoh - "Tudo em Todo Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo"

CATEGORIAS DE TV

MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV - DRAMA

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"A Casa do Dragão"

"Ozark"

"Ruptura"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

Taron Egerton - "Black Bird"

Colin Firth - "A Escada"

Andrew Garfield - "Em nome do céu"

Evan Peters - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"

Sebastian Stan - "Pam & Tommy"

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

F. Murray Abraham - "The White Lotus"

Domhnall Gleeson - "O paciente"

Paul Walter Hauser - "Black Bird"

Richard Jenkins - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"

Seth Rogen - "Pam & Tommy"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Donald Glover - "Atlanta"

Bill Hader - "Barry"

Steve Martin - "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short - "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White - "O Urso"

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE TV - DRAMA

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone"

Diego Luna, "Andor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Ruptura"

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA-MUSICAL OU DRAMA

John Lithgow - "The Old Man"

Jonathan Pryce - "The Crown"

John Turturro - "Ruptura"

Tyler James Williams - "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler - "Barry"

MELHOR SÉRIE DE TV - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

"Abbott Elementary"

"O Urso"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Wandinha"

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE TV - DRAMA

Emma D'arcy – 'A casa do dragão"

Laura Linney – "Ozark"

Imelda Staunton – "The Crown"

Hilary Swank – "Alasca: Em Busca da Notícia"

Zendaya – "Euphoria"

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE TV - COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Quinta Brunson - "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"

Selena Gomez - "Only Murders in the Building"

Jenna Ortega - "Wandinha"

Jean Smart - "Hacks"

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

Jessica Chastain - "George and Tammy"

Julia Garner - "Inventando Anna"

Lily James, - "Pam & Tommy"

Julia Roberts - "Gaslit"

Amanda Seyfried - "The Dropout"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME

Jennifer Coolidge - "The White Lotus"

Claire Danes - " A Nova Vida de Toby"

Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Em nome do céu"

Niecy Nash-Betts - "Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano"

Aubrey Plaza - "The White Lotus"

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA-MUSICAL OU DRAMA

Elizabeth Debicki - "The Crown"

Hannah Einbinder - "Hacks"

Julia Garner - "Ozark"

Janelle James - "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph - "Abbott Elementary"

MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA, SÉRIE ANTOLÓGICA OU TELEFILME