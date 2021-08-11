Justin Bieber e Megan Thee Stallion lideram indicações ao VMA 2021

O cantor Justin Bieber, 27, e a rapper Megan Thee Stallion, 26, lideram a lista de indicações ao VMA 2021 com sete e seis nomeações, respectivamente. Além deles, também estão no páreo da premiação nomes como Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X e Olivia Rodrigo, cada um com cinco indicações. A premiação reúne artistas cujo trabalho e impacto cultural tenham transformado a indústria da música e criado um diálogo mundial no último ano.

Nesta edição de 2021, o evento retorna à Nova York e será transmitido ao vivo, para mais de 180 países, direto do Barclays Center no dia 12 de setembro, a partir das 22h. Ao todo, são 14 categorias em que os fãs podem votar, dentre elas Clipe do Ano, Artista do Ano e Melhor Feat. Os votos serão computados no site vma.mtv.com até sexta-feira (3).

Apenas a categoria Artista Revelação ficará aberta até a data do primeiro show da premiação. Já os indicados nas categorias digitais como Melhor Banda e Música do Verão serão anunciados em breve.

O VMA terá a presença de público e todos os protocolos serão tomados para que a saúde e a segurança dos artistas, fãs, produtores e parceiros sejam preservadas. O Barclays Center tem sido ajustado para que possa receber a todos.

Veja a lista de indicados abaixo:

Clipe do Ano

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"



DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber)





Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"





Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"





Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"





The Weeknd - "Save Your Tears"



Artista do Ano

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Canção do Ano

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - "Mood"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open"

BTS - "Dynamite"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Dua Lipa - "Levitating"

Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license"

Artista Revelação

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Melhor Performance do Ano

September 2020: Wallows - "Are You Bored Yet?"

October 2020: Ashnikko - "Daisy"

November 2020: SAINt JHN - "Gorgeous"

December 2020: 24kGoldn - "Coco"

January 2021: JC Stewart - "Break My Heart"

February 2021: Latto - "Sex Lies"

March 2021: Madison Beer - "Selfish"

April 2021: The Kid LAROI - "WITHOUT YOU"

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo - "drivers license"

June 2021: girl in red - "Serotonin"

July 2021: Fousheé - "my slime"

August 2021: jxdn - "Think About Me"

Melhor Colaboração

24kGoldn ft. iann dior - "Mood"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner"

Melhor Canção Pop

Ariana Grande - "positions"

Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am"

BTS - "Butter"

Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches"

Olivia Rodrigo - "good 4 u"

Shawn Mendes - "Wonder"

Taylor Swift - "willow"

Melhor Canção Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Drake ft. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (remix)"

Moneybagg Yo - "Said Sum"

Polo G - "RAPSTAR"

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. - "FRANCHISE"

Melhor Canção de Rock

Evanescence - "Use My Voice"

Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame"

John Mayer - "Last Train Home"

The Killers - "My Own Soul's Warning"

Kings Of Leon - "The Bandit"

Lenny Kravitz - "Raise Vibration"

Melhor Canção Alternativa

Bleachers - "Stop Making This Hurt"

Glass Animals - "Heat Waves"

Imagine Dragons - "Follow You"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear - "my ex's best friend"

twenty one pilots - "Shy Away"

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker - "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"

Melhor Canção Latina

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez - "Dákiti"

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA - "Lo Vas A Olvidar"

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira - "GIRL LIKE ME"

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy - "UN DIA (ONE DAY)"

Karol G - "Bichota"

Maluma - "Hawái"

Melhor Canção R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "BROWN SKIN GIRL"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open"

Chris Brown and Young Thug - "Go Crazy"

Giveon - "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY"

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown - "Come Through"

SZA - "Good Days"

Melhor Canção K-Pop

(G)I-DLE - "DUMDi DUMDi"

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez - "Ice Cream"

BTS - "Butter"

SEVENTEEN - "Ready to love"

TWICE - "Alcohol-Free"

Melhor Clipe para uma Causa

Billie Eilish - "Your Power"

Demi Lovato - "Dancing With The Devil"

H.E.R. - "Fight For You"

Kane Brown - "Worldwide Beautiful"

Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z - "Entrepreneur"

Melhor Direção

Billie Eilish - "Your Power," dirigido por Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake - "POPSTAR" (Starring Justin Bieber), dirigido por Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," dirigido por Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift - "willow," dirigido por Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A - "Franchise," dirigido por Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator - "LUMBERJACK," dirigido por Wolf Haley

Melhor Fotografia

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - "BROWN SKIN GIRL," por Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish - "Therefore I Am," por Rob Witt

Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame," por Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper - "Holy," por Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga - "911," por Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde - "Solar Power," por Andrew Stroud

Melhor Direção de Arte

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer - "ALREADY," por Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits," por Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga - "911," por Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," por John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat - "Best Friend," por Art Haynes

Taylor Swift - "willow," por Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Bella Poarch - "Build A Bitch," por Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay - "Higher Power," por Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd - "You Right," por La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals - "Tangerine," por Ronan Fourreau

Lil Nas X - "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," por Mathematic

P!NK - "All I Know So Far," por Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

Melhor Coreografia

Ariana Grande - "34+35," por Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS - "Butter," por SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits," por Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters - "Shame Shame," por Nina McNeely

Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness," por Paul Roberts

Marshmello & Halsey - "Be Kind," por Dani Vitale

Melhor Edição

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - "Leave The Door Open," editado por Troy Charbonnet

BTS - "Butter," editado por Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake - "What's Next," editado por Noah Kendal

Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness," editado por Claudia Wass

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon - "Peaches," editado por Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa - "Prisoner"



