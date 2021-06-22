Metallica celebra 30 anos do The Black Album com covers diferentões

Uma das maiores bandas de metal de todos os tempos, o Metallica anunciou nesta terça (22) que vai celebrar os 30 anos do clássico álbum TheBlack Album com dois discos que envolvem a obra de 1991: o primeiro será o próprio álbum remasterizado, enquanto o segundo, intitulado de The Metallica Blacklist, trará 53 artistas de estilos completamente diferentes interpretando suas faixas preferidas do trabalho.
Veja clipes com as versões de Miley Cyrus para Nothing Else Matters, e Juanes, com Enter Sandman;
Os dois álbuns serão distribuídos em diversos formatos, incluindo digital e físico, em setembro. Para o Metallica remasterizado, além da versão normal haverá a venda de um Deluxe Box Set com 6 LPs, 14 CDs e 6 DVDs.
Entre os artistas participantes do The Metallica Blacklist estão Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Juanes, St. Vincent, Cage The Elephant, Weezer, The Neptunes e Imelda May. Confira a lista completa abaixo.
Veja teaser do projeto:
The Metallica Blacklist
1. Alessia Cara & The Warning – “Enter Sandman”
2. Mac DeMarco – “Enter Sandman”
3. Ghost – “Enter Sandman”
4. Juanes – “Enter Sandman”
5. Rina Sawayama – “Enter Sandman”
6. Weezer – “Enter Sandman”
7. Sam Fender – “Sad But True”
8. Jason Isbell – “Sad But True”
9. Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX– “Sad But True”
10. Royal Blood – “Sad But True”
11. St. Vincent – “Sad But True”
12. White Reaper – “Sad But True”
13. YB – “Sad But True”
14. Biffy Clyro – “Holier Than Thou”
15. The Chats – “Holier Than Thou”
16. OFF! – “Holier Than Thou”
17. PUP – “Holier Than Thou”
18. Corey Taylor – “Holier Than Thou”
19. Cage the Elephant – “The Unforgiven”
20. Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police – “The Unforgiven”
21. Diet Cig – “The Unforgiven”
22. Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch – “The Unforgiven”
23. Ha*Ash – “The Unforgiven”
24. José Madero – “The Unforgiven”
25. Moses Sumney – “The Unforgiven”
26. J Balvin – “Wherever I May Roam”
27. Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee – “Wherever I May Roam”
28. The Neptunes – “Wherever I May Roam”
29. Jon Pardi – “Wherever I May Roam”
30. SebastiAn – “Don’t Tread on Else Matters”
31. Portugal. The Man feat. Aaron Beam – “Don’t Tread on Me”
32. Volbeat – “Don’t Tread on Me”
33. The HU – “Through the Never”
34. Tomi Owó – “Through the Never”
35. Phoebe Bridgers – “Nothing Else Matters”
36. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith – “Nothing Else Matters”
37. Dave Gahan – “Nothing Else Matters”
38. Mickey Guyton – “Nothing Else Matters”
39. Dermot Kennedy – “Nothing Else Matters”
40. Mon Laferte – “Nothing Else Matters”
41. Igor Levit – “Nothing Else Matters”
42. My Morning Jacket – “Nothing Else Matters”
43. PG Roxette – “Nothing Else Matters”
44. Darius Rucker – “Nothing Else Matters”
45. Chris Stapleton – “Nothing Else Matters”
46. TRESOR – “Nothing Else Matters”
47. Goodnight, Texas – “Of Wolf and Man”
48. IDLES – “The God That Failed”
49. Imelda May – “The God That Failed”
50. Cherry Glazerr – “My Friend of Misery”
51. Izïa – “My Friend of Misery”
52. Kamasi Washington – “My Friend of Misery”
53. Rodrigo y Gabriela – “The Struggle Within”
As vendas do The Metallica Blacklist serão revertidas igualmente entre a All Within My Hands Foundation e mais de 50 instituições de caridade escolhidas pelos artistas que tocam no álbum. Os dois álbuns serão lançados em 10 de setembro pelo próprio selo da banda, Blackened Recordings, e já estão em pré-venda em todas as suas versões.