Metallica celebra 30 anos do The Black Album com covers diferentões

Uma das maiores bandas de metal de todos os tempos, o Metallica anunciou nesta terça (22) que vai celebrar os 30 anos do clássico álbum TheBlack Album com dois discos que envolvem a obra de 1991: o primeiro será o próprio álbum remasterizado, enquanto o segundo, intitulado de The Metallica Blacklist, trará 53 artistas de estilos completamente diferentes interpretando suas faixas preferidas do trabalho.

Veja clipes com as versões de Miley Cyrus para Nothing Else Matters, e Juanes, com Enter Sandman;

Os dois álbuns serão distribuídos em diversos formatos, incluindo digital e físico, em setembro. Para o Metallica remasterizado, além da versão normal haverá a venda de um Deluxe Box Set com 6 LPs, 14 CDs e 6 DVDs.

Entre os artistas participantes do The Metallica Blacklist estão Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Juanes, St. Vincent, Cage The Elephant, Weezer, The Neptunes e Imelda May. Confira a lista completa abaixo.

Veja teaser do projeto:



The Metallica Blacklist

1. Alessia Cara & The Warning – “Enter Sandman”

2. Mac DeMarco – “Enter Sandman”

3. Ghost – “Enter Sandman”

4. Juanes – “Enter Sandman”

5. Rina Sawayama – “Enter Sandman”

6. Weezer – “Enter Sandman”

7. Sam Fender – “Sad But True”

8. Jason Isbell – “Sad But True”

9. Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX– “Sad But True”

10. Royal Blood – “Sad But True”

11. St. Vincent – “Sad But True”

12. White Reaper – “Sad But True”

13. YB – “Sad But True”

14. Biffy Clyro – “Holier Than Thou”

15. The Chats – “Holier Than Thou”

16. OFF! – “Holier Than Thou”

17. PUP – “Holier Than Thou”

18. Corey Taylor – “Holier Than Thou”

19. Cage the Elephant – “The Unforgiven”

20. Vishal Dadlani, Divine, Shor Police – “The Unforgiven”

21. Diet Cig – “The Unforgiven”

22. Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch – “The Unforgiven”

23. Ha*Ash – “The Unforgiven”

24. José Madero – “The Unforgiven”

25. Moses Sumney – “The Unforgiven”

26. J Balvin – “Wherever I May Roam”

27. Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee – “Wherever I May Roam”

28. The Neptunes – “Wherever I May Roam”

29. Jon Pardi – “Wherever I May Roam”

30. SebastiAn – “Don’t Tread on Else Matters”

31. Portugal. The Man feat. Aaron Beam – “Don’t Tread on Me”

32. Volbeat – “Don’t Tread on Me”

33. The HU – “Through the Never”

34. Tomi Owó – “Through the Never”

35. Phoebe Bridgers – “Nothing Else Matters”

36. Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith – “Nothing Else Matters”

37. Dave Gahan – “Nothing Else Matters”

38. Mickey Guyton – “Nothing Else Matters”

39. Dermot Kennedy – “Nothing Else Matters”

40. Mon Laferte – “Nothing Else Matters”

41. Igor Levit – “Nothing Else Matters”

42. My Morning Jacket – “Nothing Else Matters”

43. PG Roxette – “Nothing Else Matters”

44. Darius Rucker – “Nothing Else Matters”

45. Chris Stapleton – “Nothing Else Matters”

46. TRESOR – “Nothing Else Matters”

47. Goodnight, Texas – “Of Wolf and Man”

48. IDLES – “The God That Failed”

49. Imelda May – “The God That Failed”

50. Cherry Glazerr – “My Friend of Misery”

51. Izïa – “My Friend of Misery”

52. Kamasi Washington – “My Friend of Misery”

53. Rodrigo y Gabriela – “The Struggle Within”

As vendas do The Metallica Blacklist serão revertidas igualmente entre a All Within My Hands Foundation e mais de 50 instituições de caridade escolhidas pelos artistas que tocam no álbum. Os dois álbuns serão lançados em 10 de setembro pelo próprio selo da banda, Blackened Recordings, e já estão em pré-venda em todas as suas versões.