MTV revela indicados do MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

A MTV revelou a lista de indicados ao MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023. As votações, que já estão abertas, vão até dia 17 de abril no site do prêmio. A cerimônia será transmitida, ao vivo, direto do Barker Hangar, em Los Angeles, no dia 7 de maio, domingo, na MTV e na Pluto TV, no canal MTV Pluto TV (157). A apresentação ficará por conta do grande ícone do cinema e da televisão, Drew Barrymore.

Top Gun: Maverick (6), Stranger Things (6), The Last of Us (6), The White Lotus (4), Wednesday Unscripted: Jersey Shore Family Vacation (2), RuPaul's Drag Race (2), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2), Vanderpump Rules (2) lideram as indicações.

Os novatos, indicados pela primeira vez, incluem: Anna Torv, Austin Butler, Bad Bunny, Beatrice Grannò, Bella Ramsey, Cara Delevingne, Courteney Cox, David Dawson, Doja Cat, Emma D'Arcy, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Jamie Campbell Bower, Jennifer Coolidge, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Joel Madden, Joseph Quinn, Justin Long, Keke Palmer, Madison Bailey, Maya Hawke, One Republic, Quinta Brunson, Rachel Sennott, Riley Keough, Rudy Pankow, Simona Tabasco, Sosie Bacon.



CONFIRA A LISTA COMPLETA DE INDICADOS DO MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS:

MELHOR FILME

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

MELHOR SÉRIE

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO - FILME

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO - SÉRIE

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

MELHOR HERÓI

Diego Luna —Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

MELHOR VILÃO

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles -- Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN -- M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

MELHOR BEIJO (apresentado por Cheetos®)

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux - The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson -- My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow -- Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin -- Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne -- Only Murders in the Building

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO CÔMICA

Bad Bunny -- Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey -- The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy -- House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn -- Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott -- Bodies Bodies Bodies

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

Bad Bunny -- Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey -- The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy -- House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn -- Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott -- Bodies Bodies Bodies

MELHOR LUTA

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) contra Bad Bunny (The Wolf) - Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface - Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) - Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Todos - John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5- Andor

MELHOR ATUAÇÃO ASSUSTADA

Jennifer Coolidge -- The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson -- Cocaine Bear

Justin Long -- Barbarian

Rachel Sennott -- Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon -- Smile

MELHOR PARCERIA

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke - Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Cosa -- Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey - The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò - The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller - Top Gun: Maverick

ELENCO MAIS FODÁSTICO

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

MELHOR MÚSICA

Demi Lovato - Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat - Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna - Lift Me Up (Pantera Negra: Wakanda para siempre)

Taylor Swift - Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

MELHOR DOC-REALITY

Vacaciones en familia en Jersey Shore

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Las amas de casa de Beverly Hills)

Family Reunion: Edición Love & Hip Hop

Las Kardashian

Vanderpump Rules

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMPETIÇÃO

All-Star Shore

Gran Hermano

RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

Los Traidores

MELHOR APRESENTADOR

Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden -- Ink Master

Nick Cannon -- The Masked Singer

RuPaul -- RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson -- The Kelly Clarkson Show

MELHOR SQUAD DE REALITY

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) - Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal y Devin Walker - El desafío: Montar o morir

RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage - RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent - Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO MUSICAL

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie