Oscar 2021 divulga pré-indicados em nove categorias; Brasil não terá representante

O Oscar 2021 definiu os filmes indicados para a sua shortlist, uma lista prévia em nove das categorias da grande premiação do cinema internacional. Apesar de concorrentes como Babenco: Alguém tem que Ouvir o Coração e Dizer: Parou, de Bárbara Paz, nenhum filme brasileiro marcou presença entre os indicados.

Entre as categorias que tiveram alguns de seus candidatos revelados, estão Filme Internacional, Documentário, Trilha Sonora, Canção Original, Maquiagem, Efeitos visuais e Curtas. A lista final de indicados em todas as categorias será revelada em 15 de março.

A cerimônia do Oscar 2021, que será a 93ª edição da premiação, está marcada para o dia 25 de abril, no Teatro Dolby, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. São elegíveis ao Oscar 2021 filmes lançados entre 1 de janeiro de 2020 e 28 de fevereiro de 2021.

Confira os pré-indicados ao Oscar 2021:

Documentário

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Gunda

MLK/FBI

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Notturno

The Painter and the Thief

76 Days

Time

The Truffle Hunters

Welcome to Chechnya

Curta documental

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa

Call Center Blues

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

Hysterical Girl

A Love Song for Latasha

The Speed Cubers

What Would Sophia Loren Do?

Filme Internacional

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Chile - The Mole Agent

República Checa - Charlatan

Dinamarca - Another Round

França - Two of Us

Guatemala - La Llorona

Hong Kong - Better Days

Irã - Sun Children

Costa do Marfim - Night of the Kings

México - I’m No Longer Here

Noruega - Hope

Romênia - Collective

Rússia - Dear Comrades!

Taiwan - A Sun

Tunísia - The Man Who Sold His Skin

Maquiagem

Aves de Rapina

Emma

The Glorias

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Little Things

A Voz Suprema do Blues

Mank

Uma Noite em Miami…

Pinocchio

Trilha sonora original

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Destacamento Blood

O Homem Invisível

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

The Little Things

Mank

O Céu da Meia-Noite

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

Os Sete de Chicago

Canção original

Turntables, de All In: The Fight for Democracy

See What You’ve Done, de Belly of the Beast

Wuhan Flu, de Borat: Fita de Cinema Seguinte

Husavik, de Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Never Break, de Giving Voice

Make It Work, de Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Fight For You, de Judas and the Black Messiah

lo Sì (Seen), de The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Rain Song, de Minari

Show Me Your Soul, de Mr. Soul!

Loyal Brave True, de Mulan

Free, de The One and Only Ivan

Speak Now, de Uma Noite em Miami...

Green, de Sound of Metal

Hear My Voice, de Os Sete de Chicago

Curta de animação

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Kapaemahu

Opera

Out

The Snail and the Whale

To Gerard

Traces

Yes-People

Curta-metragem

Bittu

Da Yie

Feeling Through

The Human Voice

The Kicksled Choir

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

The Van

White Eye

Efeitos especiais

Aves de Rapina

Bloodshot

Love and Monsters

Mank

O Céu da Meia-Noite

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Soul

Tenet

Welcome to Chechnya