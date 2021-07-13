'The Crown' e 'The Mandalorian' lideram indicações ao Emmy; veja lista

O Emmy Awards anunciou nesta terça-feira (13) os indicados à premiação de 2021. Aparecem entre os mais indicados séries como "The Mandalorian", da Disney+, e "The Crown", da Netflix, que aparecem em 24 categorias do prêmio. "Wandavision", também da Disney+. recebeu 23 indicações.

A campeã de indicações é a HBO, que viu produções concorrendo 130 vezes. A Netflix aparece não muito atrás, acumulando um total de 129 indicados, entre produções e pessoas.

Na principal categoria, Melhor Série de Drama, concorrem "The Boys", "Bridgerton", "The Crown", "The Handmaid's Tale", "Lovecraft Country", "The Mandalorian", "Pose" e "This Is Us".

Outro destaque foi MJ Rodriguez, de "Pose", que se tornou a primeira mulher trans a ser indicada na categoria principal de atuação

A cerimônia do Emmy está marcada para o dia 19 de setembro, em Los Angeles, com apresentação de Cedric the Entertainer e público ainda limitado por conta da pandemia.

Veja os indicados nas principais categorias:

Série de drama

”The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This Is Us”

Série de comédia

”Black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“Hacks”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15″

“Ted Lasso”

Série limitada

”I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

Filme para TV

”Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

Atriz em série de drama

Uzo Aduba - “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman - “The Crown”

Emma Corrin - “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez - “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett - “Lovecraft Country”

Ator em série de drama

Sterling K. Brown - “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors - “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor - “The Crown”

Rege-Jean Page - “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter - “Pose”

Matthew Rhys - “Perry Mason”

Atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Aunjanue Ellis - “Lovecraft Country”

Gillian Anderson - “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter - “The Crown”

Emerald Fennell - “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer - “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd - “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Yvonne Strahovski - “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley - “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Michael K. Williams - “Lovecraft Country”

John Lithgow - “Perry Mason”

Tobias Menzies - “The Crown”

O-T Fagbenle -, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Max Minghella - “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bradley Whitford - “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Giancarlo Esposito - “The Mandalorian”

Chris Sullivan - “This Is Us”

Atriz em série de comédia

Aidy Bryant - “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco - “The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney - “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross - “Black-ish”

Jean Smart - “Hacks”

Ator em série de comédia

Anthony Anderson - “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas - “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy - “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson - “Kenan”

Atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Hannah Einbinder -“Hacks”

Aidy Bryant - “SNL”

Kate McKinnon - “SNL”

Cecily Strong - “SNL”

Juno Temple - “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham - “Ted Lasso”

Rosie Perez - “The Flight Attendant”

Ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Carl Clemons-Hopkins - “Hacks”

Kenan Thompson - “SNL”

Bowen Yang - “SNL”

Brett Goldstein - “Ted Lasso”

Brendan Hunt - “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed - “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Swift - “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser - “The Kominsky Method”

Atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Michaela Coel - “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo - “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen - “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy - “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet - “Mare of Easttown”

Ator em série limitada ou filme para TV