'The Crown' e 'The Mandalorian' lideram indicações ao Emmy; veja lista

O Emmy Awards anunciou nesta terça-feira (13) os indicados à premiação de 2021. Aparecem entre os mais indicados séries como "The Mandalorian", da Disney+, e "The Crown", da Netflix, que aparecem em 24 categorias do prêmio. "Wandavision", também da Disney+. recebeu 23 indicações.
A campeã de indicações é a HBO, que viu produções concorrendo 130 vezes. A Netflix aparece não muito atrás, acumulando um total de 129 indicados, entre produções e pessoas.
Na principal categoria, Melhor Série de Drama, concorrem "The Boys", "Bridgerton", "The Crown", "The Handmaid's Tale", "Lovecraft Country", "The Mandalorian", "Pose" e "This Is Us".
Outro destaque foi MJ Rodriguez, de "Pose", que se tornou a primeira mulher trans a ser indicada na categoria principal de atuação
A cerimônia do Emmy está marcada para o dia 19 de setembro, em Los Angeles, com apresentação de Cedric the Entertainer e público ainda limitado por conta da pandemia.
Veja os indicados nas principais categorias:
Série de drama
- ”The Boys”
- “Bridgerton”
- “The Crown”
- “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- “Lovecraft Country”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “Pose”
- “This Is Us”
Série de comédia
- ”Black-ish”
- “Cobra Kai”
- “Emily in Paris”
- “Hacks”
- “The Flight Attendant”
- “The Kominsky Method”
- “Pen15″
- “Ted Lasso”
Série limitada
- ”I May Destroy You”
- “Mare of Easttown”
- “The Queen’s Gambit”
- “The Underground Railroad”
- “WandaVision”
Filme para TV
- ”Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”
- “Oslo”
- “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
- “Sylvie’s Love”
- “Uncle Frank”
Atriz em série de drama
- Uzo Aduba - “In Treatment”
- Olivia Colman - “The Crown”
- Emma Corrin - “The Crown”
- Elisabeth Moss - “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Mj Rodriguez - “Pose”
- Jurnee Smollett - “Lovecraft Country”
Ator em série de drama
- Sterling K. Brown - “This Is Us”
- Jonathan Majors - “Lovecraft Country”
- Josh O’Connor - “The Crown”
- Rege-Jean Page - “Bridgerton”
- Billy Porter - “Pose”
- Matthew Rhys - “Perry Mason”
Atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
- Aunjanue Ellis - “Lovecraft Country”
- Gillian Anderson - “The Crown”
- Helena Bonham Carter - “The Crown”
- Emerald Fennell - “The Crown”
- Madeline Brewer - “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Ann Dowd - “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Yvonne Strahovski - “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Samira Wiley - “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Ator coadjuvante em série de drama
- Michael K. Williams - “Lovecraft Country”
- John Lithgow - “Perry Mason”
- Tobias Menzies - “The Crown”
- O-T Fagbenle -, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Max Minghella - “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Bradley Whitford - “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Giancarlo Esposito - “The Mandalorian”
- Chris Sullivan - “This Is Us”
Atriz em série de comédia
- Aidy Bryant - “Shrill”
- Kaley Cuoco - “The Flight Attendant”
- Allison Janney - “Mom”
- Tracee Ellis Ross - “Black-ish”
- Jean Smart - “Hacks”
Ator em série de comédia
- Anthony Anderson - “Black-ish”
- Michael Douglas - “The Kominsky Method”
- William H. Macy - “Shameless”
- Jason Sudeikis - “Ted Lasso”
- Kenan Thompson - “Kenan”
Atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Hannah Einbinder -“Hacks”
- Aidy Bryant - “SNL”
- Kate McKinnon - “SNL”
- Cecily Strong - “SNL”
- Juno Temple - “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham - “Ted Lasso”
- Rosie Perez - “The Flight Attendant”
Ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins - “Hacks”
- Kenan Thompson - “SNL”
- Bowen Yang - “SNL”
- Brett Goldstein - “Ted Lasso”
- Brendan Hunt - “Ted Lasso”
- Nick Mohammed - “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Swift - “Ted Lasso”
- Paul Reiser - “The Kominsky Method”
Atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Michaela Coel - “I May Destroy You”
- Cynthia Erivo - “Genius: Aretha”
- Elizabeth Olsen - “WandaVision”
- Anya Taylor-Joy - “The Queen’s Gambit”
- Kate Winslet - “Mare of Easttown”
Ator em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Paul Bettany - “WandaVision”
- Hugh Grant - “The Undoing”
- Ewan McGregor - “Halston”
- Lin-Manuel Miranda - “Hamilton”
- Leslie Odom, Jr. - “Hamilton”