Carro de CR7, avaliado em R$ 10 mi, é destruído em acidente; veja

Cristiano Ronaldo 's Bugatti Veyron suffered an accident on Monday morning in Mallorca. Apparently Cristiano was not inside the vehicle. [ @UHmallorca ] #mufc pic.twitter.com/WtG5crWWsd

Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron crashed into a wall in Majorca



The driver - who is reportedly not Ronaldo but one of his bodyguards - lost control,skidded into a wall in the residential estate



The supercar was taken away in a blue tarpaulin as police launch investigation pic.twitter.com/gP3msuwVjP