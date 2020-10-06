Anitta, Ludmilla e Pabllo disputam o MTV EMA 2020; Gaga lidera indicações

A MTV divulgou as categorias e os indicados ao EMA (Europe Music Awards) em 2020. Lady Gaga lidera as indicações, concorrendo em sete categorias. O grupo de k-pop BTS e o cantor Justin Bieber vêm atrás, com cinco cada.

A transmissão será feita ao vivo na MTV no dia 8 de novembro, um domingo, e terá cerca de duas horas de duração. Anitta, Djonga, Emicida, Ludmilla e Pabllo Vittar concorrem na categoria Melhor Artista Brasileiro. A votação pode ser feita pelo site MTV EMA até o dia 2 de novembro. Confira as categorias e os indicados abaixo:



Best Brasilian Act - Melhor Artista Brasileiro

Anitta

Djonga

Emicida

Ludmilla

Pabllo Vittar

Melhor Vídeo (Best Video)

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights



Melhor Artista (Best Artist)

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd



Melhor Música (Best Song)

BTS – Dynamite

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights



Melhor Colaboração (Best Collaboration)

BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I'm Ready



Melhor do Pop (Best Pop)

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix



Melhor Grupo (Best Group)

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix



Revelação (Best New)

BENEE

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

YUNGBLUD



Maiores Fãs (Biggest Fans)

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift



Melhor Artista Latino (Best Latin)

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna



Melhor do Rock (Best Rock)

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers



Melhor do Hip Hop (Best Hip Hop)

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott



Melhor da Música Eletrônica (Best Electronic)

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers



Melhor Artista Alternativo (Best Alternative)

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots



Vídeo Por Uma Causa (Video for Good)

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let's love

Demi Lovato - I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can't Breathe

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture



Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

BENEE

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

YUNGBLUD



Melhor Performance Virtual (Best Virtual Live)

BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute