entretenimento sua diversão mtv ema 2020 lady gaga anitta tudo

Anitta, Ludmilla e Pabllo disputam o MTV EMA 2020; Gaga lidera indicações

entretenimento
06.10.2020, 22:38:18
Atualizado: 06.10.2020, 22:44:00
(Divulgação)

Anitta, Ludmilla e Pabllo disputam o MTV EMA 2020; Gaga lidera indicações

As votações estão abertas a partir desta terça (6), no site mtvema.com, e seguem até 2 de novembro

A MTV divulgou as categorias e os indicados ao EMA (Europe Music Awards) em 2020. Lady Gaga lidera as indicações, concorrendo em sete categorias. O grupo de k-pop BTS e o cantor Justin Bieber vêm atrás, com cinco cada.

A transmissão será feita ao vivo na MTV no dia 8 de novembro, um domingo, e terá cerca de duas horas de duração. Anitta, Djonga, Emicida, Ludmilla e Pabllo Vittar concorrem na categoria Melhor Artista Brasileiro. A votação pode ser feita pelo site MTV EMA até o dia 2 de novembro. Confira as categorias e os indicados abaixo:

Best Brasilian Act - Melhor Artista Brasileiro
Anitta
Djonga
Emicida
Ludmilla
Pabllo Vittar

Melhor Vídeo (Best Video)
Billie Eilish – everything i wanted
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – The Man
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Melhor Artista (Best Artist)
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd

Melhor Música (Best Song)
BTS – Dynamite
DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa – Don't Start Now
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Melhor Colaboração (Best Collaboration)
BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream
Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I'm Ready

Melhor do Pop (Best Pop)
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix

Melhor Grupo (Best Group)
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix

Revelação (Best New)
BENEE
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
YUNGBLUD

Maiores Fãs (Biggest Fans)
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Melhor Artista Latino (Best Latin)
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna

Melhor do Rock (Best Rock)
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers

Melhor do Hip Hop (Best Hip Hop)
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott

Melhor da Música Eletrônica (Best Electronic)
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers

Melhor Artista Alternativo (Best Alternative)
blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
twenty one pilots

Vídeo Por Uma Causa (Video for Good)
Anderson .Paak – Lockdown
David Guetta & Sia – Let's love
Demi Lovato - I Love Me
H.E.R. – I Can't Breathe
Jorja Smith – By Any Means
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
BENEE
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
YUNGBLUD

Melhor Performance Virtual (Best Virtual Live)
BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World
Little Mix – UNCancelled
Maluma – Papi Juancho Live
Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

