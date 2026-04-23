MÚSICA

As 20 músicas mais ouvidas na história do Spotify; veja lista

Ranking reúne sucessos globais e mostra domínio de hits na plataforma

O Spotify divulgou a lista com as 20 músicas mais reproduzidas de todos os tempos na plataforma. O ranking reúne grandes sucessos internacionais e é liderado por The Weeknd com a faixa Blinding Lights.