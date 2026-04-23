As 20 músicas mais ouvidas na história do Spotify; veja lista

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Fernanda Varela
Publicado em 23 de abril de 2026 às 14:28
O Spotify divulgou a lista com as 20 músicas mais reproduzidas de todos os tempos na plataforma. O ranking reúne grandes sucessos internacionais e é liderado por The Weeknd com a faixa Blinding Lights.
Entre os destaques aparecem nomes como Ed Sheeran, Drake, Harry Styles e Billie Eilish, reforçando a presença dominante de artistas pop e do mercado internacional.
Spotify
Veja a lista completa:
1. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd
2. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran
3. Sweater Weather, The Neighbourhood
4. Starboy, The Weeknd e Daft Punk
5. As It Was, Harry Styles
6. Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi
7. Sunflower, Post Malone e Swae Lee
8. One Dance, Drake, Wizkid e Kyla
9. Perfect, Ed Sheeran
10. STAY, The Kid LAROI e Justin Bieber
11. Believer, Imagine Dragons
12. I Wanna Be Yours, Arctic Monkeys
13. Heat Waves, Glass Animals
14. lovely, Billie Eilish e Khalid
15. Yellow, Coldplay
16. The Night We Met, Lord Huron
17. Closer, The Chainsmokers e Halsey
18. BIRDS OF A FEATHER, Billie Eilish
19. Riptide, Vance Joy
20. Die With A Smile, Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars
A plataforma também divulgou o ranking dos artistas mais ouvidos da história, liderado por Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny e Drake. Nenhum artista brasileiro aparece entre os primeiros colocados.