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As 20 músicas mais ouvidas na história do Spotify; veja lista

Ranking reúne sucessos globais e mostra domínio de hits na plataforma

  • Foto do(a) author(a) Fernanda Varela

  • Fernanda Varela

Publicado em 23 de abril de 2026 às 14:28

Spotify
Spotify Crédito: Reprodução/Shutterstock

O Spotify divulgou a lista com as 20 músicas mais reproduzidas de todos os tempos na plataforma. O ranking reúne grandes sucessos internacionais e é liderado por The Weeknd com a faixa Blinding Lights.

Entre os destaques aparecem nomes como Ed Sheeran, Drake, Harry Styles e Billie Eilish, reforçando a presença dominante de artistas pop e do mercado internacional.

Spotify

Spotify por Reprodução/Shutterstock
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Spotify agora exibe videoclipes por Divulgação/Spotify
Spotify lançou nesta quinta-feira, 29, Oráculo Musical que responde perguntas sobre diferentes temas com base em músicas por Divulgação/Spotify
Príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle farão podcast juntos no Spotify por (Divulgação)
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O rapper Mano Brown é líder do Racionais e apresentador do podcast Mano a Mano, do Spotify por Pedro Dimitrow/divulgação
1 de 12
Spotify por Reprodução/Shutterstock

Veja a lista completa:

1. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd

2. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

3. Sweater Weather, The Neighbourhood

4. Starboy, The Weeknd e Daft Punk

5. As It Was, Harry Styles

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6. Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi

7. Sunflower, Post Malone e Swae Lee

8. One Dance, Drake, Wizkid e Kyla

9. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

10. STAY, The Kid LAROI e Justin Bieber

11. Believer, Imagine Dragons

12. I Wanna Be Yours, Arctic Monkeys

13. Heat Waves, Glass Animals

14. lovely, Billie Eilish e Khalid

15. Yellow, Coldplay

16. The Night We Met, Lord Huron

17. Closer, The Chainsmokers e Halsey

18. BIRDS OF A FEATHER, Billie Eilish

19. Riptide, Vance Joy

20. Die With A Smile, Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars

A plataforma também divulgou o ranking dos artistas mais ouvidos da história, liderado por Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny e Drake. Nenhum artista brasileiro aparece entre os primeiros colocados.

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