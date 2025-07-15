MELHORES DA TV

Emmy anuncia indicados com destaque para "Ruptura"; veja lista

A cerimônia será realizada em 14 de setembro

Carol Neves

Publicado em 15 de julho de 2025 às 13:00

Ruptura e O Urso Crédito: Divulgação

A Academia de Televisão dos EUA anunciou nesta terça-feira (15) os indicados ao Emmy 2025, a principal premiação da TV americana. A cerimônia será realizada em 14 de setembro, em Los Angeles, reconhecendo as produções exibidas entre 1º de junho de 2024 e 31 de maio de 2025.

Entre os destaques deste ano estão as séries “Ruptura” (Severance), que lidera com 27 indicações, , "Pinguim", "The Studio" "The White Lotus" e "O Urso", entre outras.

Séries mais indicadas nas categorias principais:

Ruptura (Severance) – 3 indicações: Melhor série de drama, Melhor ator (Adam Scott), Melhor atriz (Britt Lower)

The Urso – 3 indicações: Melhor série de comédia, Melhor ator (Jeremy Allen White), Melhor atriz (Ayo Edebiri)

The Last of Us – 3 indicações: Melhor série de drama, Melhor ator (Pedro Pascal), Melhor atriz (Bella Ramsey)

The Diplomat – 2 indicações: Melhor série de drama, Melhor atriz (Keri Russell)

Paradise – 2 indicações: Melhor série de drama, Melhor ator (Sterling K. Brown)

Pinguim – 2 indicações: Melhor minissérie, Melhor ator (Colin Farrell)

Indicados nas principais categorias:

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Ruptura

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Britt Lower (Ruptura)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Adam Scott (Ruptura)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Abbott Elementary

The Urso

Hacks

Ninguém Quer Isso

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Adam Brody (Ninguém Quer Isso)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Uzo Aduba (The Residence)

Kristen Bell (Ninguém Quer Isso)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU FILME PARA TV

Adolescência

Black Mirror

Morrendo por Sexo

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Pinguim

MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU FILME PARA TV

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Meghann Fahy (Sirens)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Michelle Williams (Morrendo por Sexo)

Cristin Milioti (Pinguim)

MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU FILME PARA TV

Colin Farrell (Pinguim)

Stephen Graham (Adolescência)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Acima de Qualquer Suspeita)

Bryan Tyree Henry (Ladrões de Drogas)

Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

MELHOR TALK SHOW

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

MELHOR PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO

The Traitors

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Survivor