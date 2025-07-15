Emmy anuncia indicados com destaque para "Ruptura"; veja lista

Cadastre-se e receba grátis as principais notícias do Correio.
Carol Neves
Publicado em 15 de julho de 2025 às 13:00
A Academia de Televisão dos EUA anunciou nesta terça-feira (15) os indicados ao Emmy 2025, a principal premiação da TV americana. A cerimônia será realizada em 14 de setembro, em Los Angeles, reconhecendo as produções exibidas entre 1º de junho de 2024 e 31 de maio de 2025.
Entre os destaques deste ano estão as séries “Ruptura” (Severance), que lidera com 27 indicações, , "Pinguim", "The Studio" "The White Lotus" e "O Urso", entre outras.
Séries mais indicadas nas categorias principais:
Indicados nas principais categorias:
MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Ruptura
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Kathy Bates (Matlock)
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Britt Lower (Ruptura)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Adam Scott (Ruptura)
Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Abbott Elementary
The Urso
Hacks
Ninguém Quer Isso
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Adam Brody (Ninguém Quer Isso)
Seth Rogen (The Studio)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
Uzo Aduba (The Residence)
Kristen Bell (Ninguém Quer Isso)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
MELHOR MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU FILME PARA TV
Adolescência
Black Mirror
Morrendo por Sexo
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Pinguim
MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU FILME PARA TV
Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
Meghann Fahy (Sirens)
Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
Michelle Williams (Morrendo por Sexo)
Cristin Milioti (Pinguim)
MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU FILME PARA TV
Colin Farrell (Pinguim)
Stephen Graham (Adolescência)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Acima de Qualquer Suspeita)
Bryan Tyree Henry (Ladrões de Drogas)
Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
MELHOR TALK SHOW
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
MELHOR PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO
The Traitors
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Survivor
Top Chef