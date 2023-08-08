Taylor Swift lidera lista com oito indicações para o MTV VMA 2023

Crédito: Shutterstock

Foi divulgada nesta terça-feira, 8, a lista dos concorrentes para o MTV Video Music Awards (MTV VMA) 2023. O evento será realizado no dia 12 de setembro, no Prudential Center, em Nova Jersey.



Taylor Swift lidera a lista com oito indicações, seguida por SZA, que conta com seis indicações. Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo e Sam Smith e Kim Petras estão empatados com cinco indicações.



E temos brasileiro na competição. Anitta compete na categoria Melhor Clipe Latino, com a faixa Funk Rave. A cantora foi a primeira artista solo brasileira a levar um VMA para casa, em 2022, por Melhor Música Latina, por Envolver. Confira a lista completa de indicados.

Vídeo do Ano

Doja Cat - Attention

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Artista do Ano

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Música do Ano

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Melhor Videoclipe Latino

Anitta - Funk Rave

Bad Bunny - Where She Goes

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - un x100to

Karol G & Shakira - TQG

Rosalía - Despechá

Shakira - Acróstico

Artista Revelação

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Melhor Colaboração do Ano

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

KAROL G & Shakira - TQG

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - Creepin’(Remix)

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Melhor Videoclipe de Pop

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

P!NK - Trustfall

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Melhor Videoclipe Hip-hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - STAYING ALIVE

GloRilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody

Metro Boomin ft. Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Melhor Videoclipe Rock

Foo Fighters - The Teacher

Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue

Måneskin - The Loneliest

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo

Blink-182 - Edging

Boygenius - The Film

Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like a Grudge

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Paramore - This is Why

Thirty Seconds To Mars - Stuck

Melhor Videoclipe R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - Stay

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - How Does It Feel

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)

SZA - Shirt

Toosii - Favorite Song

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love In The Way

Melhor Videoclipe K-Pop

Aespa - Girls

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Fiffty Fifty - Cupid

Seventeen - Super

Stray Kids - S-Class

Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride

Melhor Videoclipe de Afrobeats

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - It’s Plenty

Davido ft. Musa Keys - Unavailable

Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana

Libianca - People

Rema & Selena Gomez -Calm Down

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - 2 Sugar

Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem

Alicia Keys - If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dove Cameron - Breakfast

Imagine Dragons - Crushed

Maluma - La Reina

Melhor Fotografia

Adele - I Drink Wine

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

Janelle Monae - Lipstick Lover

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Melhor Direção

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake - Falling Back

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Melhor Direção de Arte

Boygenius - The Film

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Doja Cat - Attention

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

SZA - Shirt

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Fall Out Boy - Love From the Other Side

Harry Styles - Music for a Sushi Restaurant

Melanie Martinez - Void

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Melhor Coreografia

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jonas Brothers - Waffle House

Megan Thee Stallion - Her

Panic! at the Disco - Middle of a Breakup

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Melhor Edição

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit

Miley Cyrus - River

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Melhor Apresentação "Push" do Ano

August 2022: Saucy Santana - Booty

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You

October 2022: JVKE - golden hour

November 2022: Flo Milli - Conceited

December 2022: Reneé Rapp - Colorado

January 2023: Sam Ryder - All The Way Over

February 2023: Armani White - GOATED

March 2023: Fletcher - Becky’s So Hot

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - Sugar Rush Ride

May 2023: Ice Spice - Princess Diana

June 2023: FLO - Losing You