entretenimento sua diversão the beatles abbey road

'Abbey Road', dos Beatles, ganha nova versão com demos inéditas

entretenimento
08.08.2019, 19:51:00
(Divulgação)

'Abbey Road', dos Beatles, ganha nova versão com demos inéditas

Abbey Road foi o último álbum que teve participação e composição dos quatro membros

Gravado há 50 anos, o disco Abbey Road, dos Beatles, será relançado no dia 27 de setembro, com novas mixagens em estéreo, 5.1 Surround e Dolby Atmos. O álbum comemorativo também contará com gravações e demos de sessões inéditas.

Abbey Road foi o último álbum da banda que contou com participação e composição dos quatro membros originais: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison e Ringo Starr. 

As 17 faixas do novo álbum foram recentemente mixadas pelo produtor Giles Martin e pelo engenheiro de mixagem Sam Okell. 

A coletânea sucede as edições de aniversário dos álbuns Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band e The Beatles (‘White Album’), lançados em 2017 e 2018, respectivamente.

Abbey Road Anniversary Edition já está disponível para pré-venda no site

Existem quatro produtos à venda: Álbum em CD, Vinil triplo, Álbum duplo em CD e LP. Os valores vão de £8.49 (R$ 40) a £78.00 (R$ 371).

Confira as tracklists dos álbuns:

Super deluxe CD

CD 1 [Estéreo]

Come Together

Something

Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

Oh! Darling

Octopus’s Garden

I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

Here Comes The Sun

Because

You Never Give Me Your Money

Sun King

Mean Mr Mustard

Polythene Pam

She Came In Through The Bathroom Window

Golden Slumbers

Carry That Weight

The End

Her Majesty

CD 2 [Sessões]

I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (Trident Recording Session & Reduction Mix)

Goodbye (Home Demo)

Something (Studio Demo)

The Ballad Of John And Yoko (Take 7) 

Old Brown Shoe (Take 2)

Oh! Darling (Take 4)

Octopus’s Garden (Take 9)

You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

Her Majesty (Takes 1-3)

Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Takes 1-3 / Medley)

Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 12)

CD 3 [Sessões]

Come Together (Take 5)

The End (Take 3)

Come And Get It (Studio Demo)

Sun King (Take 20)

Mean Mr Mustard (Take 20)

Polythene Pam (Take 27)

She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Take 27)

Because (Take 1 - Instrumental)

The Long One (Trial Edit & Mix - 30 July 1969)

(Medley: You Never Give Me Your Money, Sun King, Mean Mr Mustard, Her Majesty, Polythene Pam, She Came In Through The Bathroom Window, Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight, The End)

Something (Take 39 - Instrumental - Strings Only)

Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Take 17 - Instrumental - Strings & Brass Only)

Deluxe 3 LPs Vinil Box Set [Edição limitada]

LP 1 (Estéreo Mix]

Come Together

Something

Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

Oh! Darling

Octopus’s Garden

I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

LP One: Lado 2 

Here Comes The Sun

Because

You Never Give Me Your Money

Sun King

Mean Mr Mustard

Polythene Pam

She Came In Through The Bathroom Window

Golden Slumbers

Carry That Weight

The End

Her Majesty

LP 2: Lado 1

I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (Trident Recording Session and Reduction Mix)

Goodbye (Home Demo)

Something (Studio Demo)

The Ballad Of John And Yoko (Take 7)

Old Brown Shoe (Take 2)

LP 2: Lado 2

Oh! Darling (Take 4)

Octopus’s Garden (Take 9)

You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

Her Majesty (Takes 1-3)

Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Takes 1-3) / Medley)

Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 12)

LP 3: Lado 1

Come Together (Take 5)

The End (Take 3)

Come and Get It (Studio Demo)

Sun King (Take 20)

Mean Mr Mustard (Take 20)

Polythene Pam (Take 27)

She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Take 27)

Because (Take 1 Instrumental)

LP 3: Lado 2

The Long One (Trial Edit & Mix - 30 July 1969)

Something (Take 39 - Instrumental - Strings Only)

Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Take 17 - Instrumental - Strings & Brass Only)

Deluxe 2 CDs

CD 1: 2019 Stereo Mix

CD 2: Sessões

Come Together (Take 5)

Something (Studio Demo)

Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 12)

Oh! Darling (Take 4)

Octopus’s Garden (Take 9)

I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (Trident Recording Session & Reduction Mix)

Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

Because (Take 1 Instrumental)

You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

Sun King (Take 20)

Mean Mr Mustard (Take 20)

Polythene Pam (Take 27)

She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Take 27)

Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Takes 1-3 / Medley)

The End (Take 3)

Her Majesty (Takes 1-3)

Standard

2019 Stereo Mix

Correio.play
