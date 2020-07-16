Autópsia de Naya Rivera confirma que atriz faleceu por afogamento acidental

A Polícia da cidade estadunidense de Ventura divulgou na última terça-feira, 14, a autópsia de Naya Rivera. O departamento estava responsável por investigar o desaparecimento que terminou na morte da atriz. Os resultados indicaram que a causa foi por afogamento acidental.

O condado comunicou o achado do corpo de uma mulher de supostamente 33 anos nas águas do Lago Piru. Logo realizaram testes e concluíram através da arcada dentária que a identidade do corpo era de Naya. "O corpo foi submetido a raio-X e uma autópsia completa foi realizada. O procedimento encontrou consistências com afogamento e a condição do corpo condiz com o tempo em que ela esteve submersa", afirmou a polícia em comunicado no Twitter. O desaparecimento da atriz ficou entre os assuntos mais comentados da rede social na última semana.

The attached document was just released by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office regarding Naya Rivera, whose body was found yesterday in Lake Piru. pic.twitter.com/6APEgrBPaQ — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 14, 2020

Não foram encontrados machucados ou doenças no corpo e a investigação também não encontrou resquícios de drogas ou álcool em Naya, que foi encontrada sem vida na última segunda-feira, 13.

Naya desapareceu após passeio de barco com o filho; famosos prestaram homenagens à artista

O desaparecimento de Naya Rivera aconteceu na última quarta-feira, 8, quando saiu junto com seu filho Josey para um passeio de barco. No entanto, uma forte correnteza resultou no acidente. A análise do caso mostrou que ela conseguiu levar o filho de volta ao barco, mas não teve forças para se salvar e acabou se afogando.

Naya recebeu muitas homenagens dos colegas e de fãs que acompanharam a sua carreira. A atriz Amber Riley publicou um vídeo de Naya ao lado do filho em seu perfil no Instagram. "Minha parceira de duetos favorita. Eu te amo. Eu sinto sua falta. Não tenho palavras agora, apenas sentimentos. Descanse em paz, anjo, e saiba que sua família nunca terá que se preocupar com nada", disse.

O ator Kevin McHale também prestou homenagens e relacionou com o colega de elenco Cory Monteith, que faleceu há sete anos no mesmo dia em que Naya foi encontrada. "Há 7 anos, hoje, ela e eu estávamos juntos em Londres quando descobrimos sobre Cory. Estávamos tão longe, mas fiquei muito agradecido por termos um ao outro", disse.

E continuou: "Por ter um corpo tão pequeno, Naya tinha uma presença tão gigantesca, um vazio que agora será sentido por todos nós - aqueles que a conheciam pessoalmente e os milhões de vocês que a amavam através de suas TVs. Eu te amo, Bee."

Naya Rivera tinha 33 anos e ficou famosa em Hollywood após interpretar a personagem Santana Lopez na série Glee, sendo um marco à época para a comunidade LGBT+. Durante o enredo, trouxe à tona temas relacionados à sexualidade de sua personagem e ao seu processo de aceitação como uma mulher lésbica e latina.







