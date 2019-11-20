Lizzo, Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X lideram indicações ao Grammy 2020; veja lista

Foram anunciados nesta quarta-feira, 20, os indicados ao Grammy 2020. A artista pop Lizzo, com 8, e Billie Eilish, que faz show no Brasil em 2020, e o rapper Lil Nas X, com 6 cada um, lideram a lista de indicados da mais importante premiação musical do mundo.



Os três, inclusive, disputam a categoria de artista revelação. Ao lado deles estão Rosalía, Black Pumas, Maggie Rogers, Tank and Da Bangas e Yola. E também concorrem o prêmio de melhor gravação e melhor disco do ano.



Artistas como Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, que também se apresenta no Brasil no ano que vem, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, The Cranberries e Gustavo Dudamel também concorrem ao Grammy 2020.



A cerimônia de premiação será realizada no dia 26 de janeiro, em Los Angeles.



Veja os indicados ao Grammy 2020 nas principais categorias.



Música do Ano



Always Remember Us This Way, Lady Gaga



Bad Guy, Billie Eili



Bring My Flowers Now, Tanya Tucker



Hard Place, H.E.R



Lover, Taylor Swift



Norman F***ing Rockwell, Lana Del Rey



Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi



Truth Hurts, Lizzo



Álbum do Ano



i,i, Bon Iver



Norman F***ing Rockwell, Lana Del Rey



When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish



Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande



I Used To Know Her, H.E.R



7, Lil Nas X



Cuz I Love You, Lizzo



Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend



Gravação do Ano



Hey, Ma, Bon Iver



Bad Guy, Billie Eilish



7 Rings, Ariana Grande



Hard Place, H.E.R.



Talk, Khalid



Old Town Road, Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus



Truth Hurts, Lizzo



Sunflower, Post Malone & Swae Lee



Artista Revelação



Billie Eilish



Lizzo



Rosalía



Lil Nas X



Black Pumas



Maggie Rogers



Tank and Da Bangas



Yola



Melhor Performance Pop Solo



Spirit, Beyoncé



bad guy, Billie Eilish



7 rings, Ariana Grande



Truth Hurts, Lizzo



You Need to Calm Down, Taylor Swift



Melhor Performance Pop Duo/Grupo



Boyfriend, Ariana Grande & Social House



Sucker, Jonas Brothers



Old Town Road, Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus



Señorita, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello



Melhor Álbum de Pop Vocal



The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé



When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish



Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande



No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran



Lover, Taylor Swift



Melhor Clipe do Ano



We’ve Got To Try, The Chemical Brothers



This Land, Gary Clark Jr.



Cellophane, FKA twigs



Old Town Road (Official Movie), Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus



Glad He’s Gone, Tove Lo



Melhor Música de Rock



Fear Inoculum - (Tool)



Give Yourself A Try - (The 1975)



Harmony Hall - (Vampire Weekend)



History Repeats - (Brittany Howard)



This Land - (Gary Clark Jr.)



Melhor Álbum de Rock



Amo, Bring Me The Horizon



Social Cues, Cage The Elephant



In The End, The Cranberries



Trauma, I Prevail



Feral Roots, Rival Sons



Melhor Música R&B



Could’ve Been, H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller



Look At Me Now, Emily King



No Guidance, Chris Brown Ft. Drake



Roll Some Mo, Lucky Daye



Say So, Pj Morton Ft. Jojo



Melhor Álbum Urban Contemporâneo



Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy



Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo



Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow



Saturn, Nao



Being Human In Public, Jessie Reyez



Melhor Álbum Latino



Vida, Luis Fonsi



11:11, Maluma



Montaner, Ricardo Montaner



#ELDISCO, Alejandro Sanz



Fantasia, Sebastian Yatra



Melhor performance de orquestra



- Buckner: Symphony nº9, Manfred Honeck (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)



- Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg, Leonard Slatkin (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)



- Norman: Sustain, Gustavo Dudamel (Los Angeles Philharmonic)



- Transatlantic, Louis Langrée (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)



- Wienberg: Symphonies n. 2 & 21, Mirga Gražinyte-Tyla (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)



Melhor Gravação de Ópera



- Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence, George Benjamin; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)



- Berg: Wozzeck, Marc Albrecht; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)



- Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs de Versailles, Paul O'Dette & Stephen Stubbs; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)



- Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox, Gil Rose; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus)



- Wagner: Lohengrin, Christian Thielemann; Piotr Beczala, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)