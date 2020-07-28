Olá, | Sair
variedades sua diversão

'Watchmen' recebe 26 indicações e lidera corrida pelo Emmy; veja lista

variedades
28.07.2020, 13:32:00
(Divulgação)

'Watchmen' recebe 26 indicações e lidera corrida pelo Emmy; veja lista

Netflix teve 160 indicações e superou principal concorrente, HBO, com 107

Em momentos como o que vivemos, o jornalismo sério ganha ainda mais relevância. Precisamos um do outro para atravessar essa tempestade. Se puder, apoie nosso trabalho e assine o Jornal Correio por apenas R$ 5,94/mês.

Principal premiação da TV, o Emmy anunciou seus indicados nesta terça-feira (28). A série 'Watchmen', releitura da HQ homônima, é a que aparece na frente, com 26 indicações. Entre as comédias, o destaque novamente vai para 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", com 20 indicações.

Entre as emissoras, a Netflix aparece à frente, com total acumulado de 160 indicações entre suas séries. A HBO é a segunda, com 107.

Entre as surpresas estão Zendaya, concorrendo por "Euphoria", que aparece indicada como melhor atriz de drama. O estreante Paul Mescal, de "Normal People", foi indicado como melhor ator de série limitada. Outros chamaram atenção por ficar de fora, como a série  "Barry", um dos destaques de 2019, que esse ano não entrou na disputa por melhor comédia. 

As indicações foram anunciadas pelas atrizes Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox e Tatiana Maslany, o ator Josh Gad e o presidente da Academia, Frank Scherma.

O Emmy vai acontecer em 20 de setembro, com apresentação de Jimmy Kimmel. 

Melhor série de drama

  • "Better Call Saul"
  • “The Crown”
  • “O conto da aia”
  • “Killing Eve”
  • “The Mandalorian”
  • “Ozark”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “Succession”

Melhor série de comédia

  • “Curb your enthusiasm”
  • “Dead to me”
  • “The good place”
  • “Insecure”
  • “The Kominsky Method”
  • "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • "Schitt's Creek"
  • “What we do in the shaddows”

Melhor minissérie

  • “Little Fires Everywhere”
  • “Mrs. America”
  • “Unbelievable”
  • “Unorthodox”
  • “Watchmen”

Melhor ator em série dramática

  • Jason Bateman - "Ozark"
  • Sterling K. Brown - “This is us”
  • Steve Carell - "The Morning show"
  • Brian Cox - "Succession"
  • Billy Porter - “Pose”
  • Jeremy Strong - "Succession"

Melhor atriz em série dramática

  • Olivia Colman - “The Crown”
  • Laura Linney - "Ozark"
  • Jennifer Aniston - "The Morning Show"
  • Jodie Comer - “Killing Eve”
  • Sandra Oh - “Killing Eve”
  • Zendaya - "Euphoria"

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"
  • Ted Danson - "The good place"
  • Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method"
  • Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"
  • Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"
  • Ramy Yousseff - "Ramy"

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Christina Applegate - "Dead to me"
  • Linda Cardellini - "Dead to me"
  • Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
  • Tracee Elis Ross - "Black-ish"
  • Issa Rae - "Insecure"
  • Catherine O'hara - "Schitt's Creek"

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Jeremy Irons - "Watchmen"
  • Hugh Jackman - "Bad Education"
  • Paul Mescal - "Normal people"
  • Jeremy Pope - "Hollywood"
  • Mark Ruffallo - "I know this much is true"

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Cate Blanchett - “Mrs. America”
  • Shira Haas - “Unorthodox”
  • Regina King - “Watchmen”
  • Octavia Spencer - “Self made”
  • Kerry Washington - “Little fires everywhere”

Melhor reality show de competição

  • “The masked singer”
  • “Nailed it!”
  • “RuPaul Drag Race”
  • “Top chef”
  • “The voice”

Melhor programa de variedades

  • “The daily show with Trevor Noah”
  • “Full frontal with Samantha Bee”
  • “Jimmy kimmel live!”
  • “Last week tonight with John Oliver”
  • “The late show with Stephen Colbert”

Em tempos de coronavírus e desinformação, o CORREIO continua produzindo diariamente informação responsável e apurada pela nossa redação que escreve, edita e entrega notícias nas quais você pode confiar. Assim como o de tantos outros profissionais ligados a atividades essenciais, nosso trabalho tem sido maior do que nunca. Colabore para que nossa equipe de jornalistas seja mantida para entregar a você e todos os baianos conteúdo profissional. Assine o jornal.

