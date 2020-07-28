'Watchmen' recebe 26 indicações e lidera corrida pelo Emmy; veja lista

Principal premiação da TV, o Emmy anunciou seus indicados nesta terça-feira (28). A série 'Watchmen', releitura da HQ homônima, é a que aparece na frente, com 26 indicações. Entre as comédias, o destaque novamente vai para 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", com 20 indicações.

Entre as emissoras, a Netflix aparece à frente, com total acumulado de 160 indicações entre suas séries. A HBO é a segunda, com 107.

Entre as surpresas estão Zendaya, concorrendo por "Euphoria", que aparece indicada como melhor atriz de drama. O estreante Paul Mescal, de "Normal People", foi indicado como melhor ator de série limitada. Outros chamaram atenção por ficar de fora, como a série "Barry", um dos destaques de 2019, que esse ano não entrou na disputa por melhor comédia.

As indicações foram anunciadas pelas atrizes Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox e Tatiana Maslany, o ator Josh Gad e o presidente da Academia, Frank Scherma.

O Emmy vai acontecer em 20 de setembro, com apresentação de Jimmy Kimmel.

Melhor série de drama

"Better Call Saul"

“The Crown”

“O conto da aia”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

Melhor série de comédia

“Curb your enthusiasm”

“Dead to me”

“The good place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Schitt's Creek"

“What we do in the shaddows”

Melhor minissérie

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen”

Melhor ator em série dramática

Jason Bateman - "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown - “This is us”

Steve Carell - "The Morning show"

Brian Cox - "Succession"

Billy Porter - “Pose”

Jeremy Strong - "Succession"

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Olivia Colman - “The Crown”

Laura Linney - "Ozark"

Jennifer Aniston - "The Morning Show"

Jodie Comer - “Killing Eve”

Sandra Oh - “Killing Eve”

Zendaya - "Euphoria"

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"

Ted Danson - "The good place"

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"

Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"

Ramy Yousseff - "Ramy"

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Christina Applegate - "Dead to me"

Linda Cardellini - "Dead to me"

Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tracee Elis Ross - "Black-ish"

Issa Rae - "Insecure"

Catherine O'hara - "Schitt's Creek"

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Jeremy Irons - "Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman - "Bad Education"

Paul Mescal - "Normal people"

Jeremy Pope - "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffallo - "I know this much is true"

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Cate Blanchett - “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas - “Unorthodox”

Regina King - “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer - “Self made”

Kerry Washington - “Little fires everywhere”

Melhor reality show de competição

“The masked singer”

“Nailed it!”

“RuPaul Drag Race”

“Top chef”

“The voice”

Melhor programa de variedades