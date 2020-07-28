'Watchmen' recebe 26 indicações e lidera corrida pelo Emmy; veja lista

Principal premiação da TV, o Emmy anunciou seus indicados nesta terça-feira (28). A série 'Watchmen', releitura da HQ homônima, é a que aparece na frente, com 26 indicações. Entre as comédias, o destaque novamente vai para 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", com 20 indicações.
Entre as emissoras, a Netflix aparece à frente, com total acumulado de 160 indicações entre suas séries. A HBO é a segunda, com 107.
Entre as surpresas estão Zendaya, concorrendo por "Euphoria", que aparece indicada como melhor atriz de drama. O estreante Paul Mescal, de "Normal People", foi indicado como melhor ator de série limitada. Outros chamaram atenção por ficar de fora, como a série "Barry", um dos destaques de 2019, que esse ano não entrou na disputa por melhor comédia.
As indicações foram anunciadas pelas atrizes Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox e Tatiana Maslany, o ator Josh Gad e o presidente da Academia, Frank Scherma.
O Emmy vai acontecer em 20 de setembro, com apresentação de Jimmy Kimmel.
Melhor série de drama
- "Better Call Saul"
- “The Crown”
- “O conto da aia”
- “Killing Eve”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “Ozark”
- “Stranger Things”
- “Succession”
Melhor série de comédia
- “Curb your enthusiasm”
- “Dead to me”
- “The good place”
- “Insecure”
- “The Kominsky Method”
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- "Schitt's Creek"
- “What we do in the shaddows”
Melhor minissérie
- “Little Fires Everywhere”
- “Mrs. America”
- “Unbelievable”
- “Unorthodox”
- “Watchmen”
Melhor ator em série dramática
- Jason Bateman - "Ozark"
- Sterling K. Brown - “This is us”
- Steve Carell - "The Morning show"
- Brian Cox - "Succession"
- Billy Porter - “Pose”
- Jeremy Strong - "Succession"
Melhor atriz em série dramática
- Olivia Colman - “The Crown”
- Laura Linney - "Ozark"
- Jennifer Aniston - "The Morning Show"
- Jodie Comer - “Killing Eve”
- Sandra Oh - “Killing Eve”
- Zendaya - "Euphoria"
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Anthony Anderson - "Black-ish"
- Ted Danson - "The good place"
- Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method"
- Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"
- Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"
- Ramy Yousseff - "Ramy"
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Christina Applegate - "Dead to me"
- Linda Cardellini - "Dead to me"
- Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Tracee Elis Ross - "Black-ish"
- Issa Rae - "Insecure"
- Catherine O'hara - "Schitt's Creek"
Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Jeremy Irons - "Watchmen"
- Hugh Jackman - "Bad Education"
- Paul Mescal - "Normal people"
- Jeremy Pope - "Hollywood"
- Mark Ruffallo - "I know this much is true"
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Cate Blanchett - “Mrs. America”
- Shira Haas - “Unorthodox”
- Regina King - “Watchmen”
- Octavia Spencer - “Self made”
- Kerry Washington - “Little fires everywhere”
Melhor reality show de competição
- “The masked singer”
- “Nailed it!”
- “RuPaul Drag Race”
- “Top chef”
- “The voice”
Melhor programa de variedades
- “The daily show with Trevor Noah”
- “Full frontal with Samantha Bee”
- “Jimmy kimmel live!”
- “Last week tonight with John Oliver”
- “The late show with Stephen Colbert”