FILMES, SÉRIES E MINISSÉRIES

Emmy Awards 2024 consagra 'Xógum', 'O Urso' e 'Bebê Rena'; veja a lista de vencedores

Elizabeth Debicki leva o Emmy por sua atuação como Princesa Diana em ‘The Crown’

Da Redação

Publicado em 16 de setembro de 2024 às 08:28

Emmy Awards 2024 consagra 'Xógum', 'O Urso' e 'Bebê Rena'

A 76ª edição do Emmy aconteceu neste domingo (15) no Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles. A cerimônia contou com apresentação dos atores Eugene e Dan Levy, pai e filho, premiados com a comédia "Schitt's Creek".

'Xógum: a gloriosa saga do Japão' se tornou a produção com maior número de Emmys em um só ano. "O urso" bateu recorde de nomeações, 23, entre as séries de comédia.

Elizabeth Debicki, intérprete da Princesa Diana nos dois últimos anos de The Crown, ganhou o seu primeiro Emmy na cerimônia de 2024, na categoria de Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em série dramática. Este ano, Debicki se despediu do papel na última temporada da série sobre a coroa britânica, que retratou o divórcio da Princesa e Príncipe Charles, e sua morte em 1997.

Debicki já havia sido indicada ao Emmy pelo papel em 2023, mas perdeu na categoria para Jennifer Coolidge e sua atuação no segundo ano de The White Lotus. No Emmy, Debicki agradeceu o criador da série, Peter Morgan, além dos produtores, maquiadores, figurinistas e elenco de The Crown. "Interpretar este ser humano incomparável foi uma benção", concluiu.

A atriz australiana também estrelou a série The Night Manager e participou dos filmes de Guardiões da Galáxia, do Marvel Studios. Mais recentemente, ela também atuou em Tenet, de Christopher Nolan, e apareceu no terror MaXXXine, de Ti West.

No Emmy de 2024, Debicki saiu na frente de nomes como Christine Baranski, por A Idade Dourada e sua colega de elenco em The Crown, Lesley Manville.

Vencedores do Emmy 2024

Melhor série dramática

“The Crown”

“Fallout”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Morning Show”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Xógum” (vencedora)

“3 Body Problem”

“Slow Horses”

Melhor série de comédia

“Abbott Elementary”

“O urso”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks” (vencedora)

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Palm Royale”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Melhor série limitada ou minissérie

"Bebê rena" (vencedor)

"Fargo"

“Lessons in Chemistry”

"Ripley"

“True Detective: Night Country”

Melhor ator em série dramática

Walton Goggins, “Fallout”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Xógum” (vencedor)

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Idris Elba, “Hijack”

Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Anna Sawai, “Xógum” (vencedora)

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “O urso” (vencedor)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “O urso”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (vencedora)

Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

Tadanobu Asano, "Xógum"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show" (vencedor)

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

Takehiro Hira, "Xógum"

Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"

Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown" (vencedora)

Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"

Lesley Manville, "The Crown"

Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"

Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Lionel Boyce, "O urso"

Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "O urso" (vencedor)

Paul Rudd, "Only Murders In The Building"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"

Liza Colón-Zayas, "O urso" (vencedora)

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders In The Building"

Melhor ator em série limitada ou minissérie

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Richard Gadd, “Bebê Rena” (vencedor)

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou minissérie

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country” (vencedora)

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou minissérie

Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"

Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer"

Tom Goodman-Hill, "Bebê rena"

John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"

Lamorne Morris, "Fargo" (vencedor)

Lewis Pullman, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou minissérie

Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"

Lily Gladstone, "Under The Bridge"

Jessica Gunning, "Bebê rena" (vencedora)

Aja Naomi King, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Nava Mau, "Bebê rena"

Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Melhor direção em série dramática

Stephen Daldry, "The Crown"

Mimi Leder, "The Morning Show"

Hiro Murai, "Sr. e Sra. Smith"

Frederick E.O. Toye, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão" (vencedor)

Saul Metzstein, "Slow Horses"

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, "Lakers: Hora de Vencer"

Melhor roteiro em série de dramática

Peter Morgan & Meriel Sheibani-Clare, "The Crown"

Geneva Robertson-Dworet & Graham Wagner, "Fallout

Francesca Sloane & Donald Glover, "Sr. e Sra. Smith"

Rachel Kondo & Caillin Puente, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"

Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks, "Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"

Will Smith, "Slow Horses" (vencedor)

Melhor direção em série de comédia

Randall Einhorn, "Abbott Elementary"

Christopher Storer, "O urso" (vencedor)

Ramy Youssef, "O urso"

Guy Richie, "Magnatas do crime"

Lucia Aniello, "Hacks"

Mary Lou Bell, "The Ms. Pat Show"

Melhor roteiro em série de comédia

Quinta Brunson, por "Abbott Elementary"

Christopher Storer & Joanna Calo, "O urso"

Meredith Scardino & Sam Means, "Girls5Eva"

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky, "Hacks" (vencedor)

Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider, "The Other Two"

Jake Bender & Zach Dunn, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Melhor direção em série limitada ou minissérie

Weronika Tofilska, "Bebê Rena"

Noah Hawley, "Fargo"

Gus Van Sant, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Millicent Shelton, "Uma Questão de Química"

Steven Zaillian, "Ripley" (vencedor)

Issa López, "True Detective: Night Country"

Melhor roteiro em série limitada ou minissérie

Richard Gadd, "Bebê Rena" (vencedor)

Charlie Brooker, "Black Mirror"

Noah Hawley, "Fargo"

Ron Nyswaner, "Companheiros de Viagem"

Steven Zaillian, "Ripley"

Issa López, "True Detective: Night Country"

Melhor telefilme

"Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie"

"Quiz Lady" (vencedor)

"Red, White & Royal Blue"

"Scoop"

"Unfrosted"

Melhor ator convidado em série dramática

Néstor Carbonell, "Xógum" (vencedor)

Paul Dano, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Tracy Letts, "Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty"

Jonathan Pryce, "Slow Horses"

John Turturro "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Melhor atriz convidada em série dramática

Michaela Coel, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" (vencedora)

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Marcia Gay Harden, "The Morning Show"

Sarah Paulson, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Parker Posey, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia

Jon Bernthal, "O urso" (vencedor)

Matthew Broderick, "Only Murders In The Building"

Ryan Gosling, "Saturday Night Live"

Christopher Lloyd, "Hacks"

Bob Odenkirk, "O urso"

Will Poulter, "O urso"

Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia

Olivia Colman, "O urso"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "O urso" (vencedora)

Kaitlin Olson, "Hacks"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "Only Murders In The Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Saturday Night Live"

Kristen Wiig, "Saturday Night Live"

Melhor Talk Show

“The Daily Show” (vencedor)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

Melhor série de variedades

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (vencedor)

"Saturday Night Live"

Melhor reality show

“The Amazing Race”

“The Traitors” (vencedor)

“The Voice”

“Top chef”