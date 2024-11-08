Acesse sua conta

Ainda não é assinante?
Ao continuar, você concorda com a nossa Política de Privacidade
ou
Entre com o Google

Alterar senha

Preencha os campos abaixo, e clique em "Confirma alteração" para confirmar a mudança.

Recuperar senha

Preencha o campo abaixo com seu email.
Já tem uma conta? Entre

Alterar senha

Preencha os campos abaixo, e clique em "Confirma alteração" para confirmar a mudança.

Dados não encontrados!

Você ainda não é nosso assinante!

Mas é facil resolver isso, clique abaixo e veja como fazer parte da comunidade Correio *

ASSINE

Grammy divulga lista de indicados com Beyoncé, Anitta e Taylor Swift

Queen B lidera com 11 indicações

  • Foto do(a) author(a) Carol Neves

  • Carol Neves

Publicado em 8 de novembro de 2024 às 14:02

Beyoncé, Anitta e Taylor Swift
Beyoncé, Anitta e Taylor Swift Crédito: Reprodução

A Academia de Gravação americana anunciou a lista de indicados ao Grammy 2025, nesta sexta-feira (8). A premiação vai acontecer em 2 de fevereiro do ano que vem, em Los Angeles. 

A lista é liderada por Beyoncé, a mais indicada, que aparece em onze categorias. Também estão entre os indicados Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Charlie XCX, o rapper Kendrick Lamar e a brasileira Anitta, que aparece na categoria de melhor álbum pop latino. 

Veja os indicados nas principais categorias:

MÚSICA DO ANO

  • Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
  • Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
  • Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
  • Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
  • Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
  • Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

REVELAÇÃO DO ANO

  • Benson Boone
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Doechii
  • Khruangbin
  • RAYE
  • Chappell Roan
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims

MELHOR PERFOMANCE SOLO POP

  • “Bodyguard” — Beyoncé
  • “Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter
  • “Apple” — Charli XCX
  • “Birds of a Feather” — Billie Eilish
  • “Good Luck, Babe!” — Chappell Roan

MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO OU DE GRUPO

  • “Us” — Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
  • “Levii’s Jeans” — Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
  • “Guess” — Charli XCX & Billie Eilish
  • “The Boy Is Mine” — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
  • “Die With a Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

MELHOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

  • Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter”
  • Post Malone, “F-1 Trillion”
  • Kacey Musgraves, “Deeper Well”
  • Chris Stapleton, “Higher”
  • Lainey Wilson, “Whirlwind”

MELHOR PERFORMANCE COUNTRY SOLO

  • Beyoncé, “16 Carriages”
  • Chris Stapleton, “It Takes a Woman”
  • Jelly Roll, “I Am Not Okay”
  • Kacey Musgraves, “The Architect”
  • Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DANCE OU ELETRÔNICA

  • “Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
  • “Von Dutch” – Charli XCX
  • “L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” – Billie Eilish
  • “Yes, And?” – Ariana Grande
  • “Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO

  • Anitta – Funk Generation
  • Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
  • Kany García – García
  • Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lorran
  • Kali Uchis - Orquídeas

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

  • “Happiness Bastards” — The Black Crowes
  • “Romance” — Fontaines D.C.
  • “Saviors” — Green Day
  • “TANGK” — Idles
  • “Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam
  • “Hackney Diamonds” — The Rolling Stones
  • “No Name” — Jack White

MELHOR PERFOMANCE DE ROCK

  • The Beatles - “Now and Then”
  • The Black Keys - “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
  • Green Day - “The American Dream Is Killing Me”
  • Idles - “Gift Horse”
  • Pearl Jam - “Dark Matter”
  • St. Vincent - “Broken Man”

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

  • Chris Brown - “11:11 (Deluxe)”
  • Lalah Hathaway - “Vantablack”
  • Muni Long -“Revenge”
  • Lucky Daye - “Algorithm”
  • Usher - “Coming Home”

MELHOR PERFOMANCE DE R&B 

  • “Guidance” — Jhené Aiko
  • “Residuals” — Chris Brown
  • “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones
  • “Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long
  • “Saturn” — SZA

MELHOR PERFOMANCE DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

  • “Neon Pill” — Cage the Elephant
  • “Song of the Lake” — Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
  • “Starburster” — Fontaines D.C.
  • “Bye Bye” — Kim Gordon
  • “Flea” — St. Vincent

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

  • Common & Pete Rock -“The Auditorium Vol. 1”
  • Doechii - “Alligator Bites Never Heal”
  • Eminem - “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)”
  • Future & Metro Boomin - “We Don’t Trust You”
  • J. Cole - “Might Delete Later”

MELHOR PERFOMANCE DE RAP

  • Cardi B - “Enough (Miami)”
  • Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos - “When the Sun Shines Again”
  • Doechii -“Nissan Altima”
  • Eminem - “Houdini”
  • Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - “Like That”
  • Glorilla - “Yeah Glo!”
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”

MELHOR PERFOMANCE DE RAP MELÓDICO

  • “Kehlani” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
  • “Spaghettii” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
  • “We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
  • “Big Mama” — Latto
  • “3:AM” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE CINEMA

  • Hell’s Kitchen
  • Merrily We Roll Along
  • The Notebook
  • The Outsiders
  • Suffs
  • The Wiz

Mais recentes

Imagem - Atriz Alice Braga, que namora uma mulher, relata pressão sobre sexualidade: 'Dá medo’

Atriz Alice Braga, que namora uma mulher, relata pressão sobre sexualidade: 'Dá medo’
Imagem - Em collab inédita, Bauducco lança Carmed sabor Chocottone

Em collab inédita, Bauducco lança Carmed sabor Chocottone
Imagem - Preta Gil é internada e passa por cirurgia de urgência: 'Dor muito forte'

Preta Gil é internada e passa por cirurgia de urgência: 'Dor muito forte'

MAIS LIDAS

Imagem - Antes de ameaça, jornalista da TV Globo salvou a vida de Rafael Cardoso: 'Ele poderia morrer'
01

Antes de ameaça, jornalista da TV Globo salvou a vida de Rafael Cardoso: 'Ele poderia morrer'

Imagem - Preta Gil fala sobre dias difíceis do tratamento contra o câncer: 'Fadiga e dor muito grandes'
02

Preta Gil fala sobre dias difíceis do tratamento contra o câncer: 'Fadiga e dor muito grandes'

Imagem - É favela ou não? Moradores de Pernambués e Tancredo Neves se dividem sobre termo usado pelo IBGE
03

É favela ou não? Moradores de Pernambués e Tancredo Neves se dividem sobre termo usado pelo IBGE

Imagem - Com provas em Salvador, Pré-Sal Petróleo abrirá primeiro concurso com 100 vagas
04

Com provas em Salvador, Pré-Sal Petróleo abrirá primeiro concurso com 100 vagas