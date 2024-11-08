Grammy divulga lista de indicados com Beyoncé, Anitta e Taylor Swift
Queen B lidera com 11 indicações
Carol Neves
Publicado em 8 de novembro de 2024 às 14:02
Beyoncé, Anitta e Taylor Swift Crédito: Reprodução
A Academia de Gravação americana anunciou a lista de indicados ao Grammy 2025, nesta sexta-feira (8). A premiação vai acontecer em 2 de fevereiro do ano que vem, em Los Angeles.
A lista é liderada por Beyoncé, a mais indicada, que aparece em onze categorias. Também estão entre os indicados Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Charlie XCX, o rapper Kendrick Lamar e a brasileira Anitta, que aparece na categoria de melhor álbum pop latino.
Veja os indicados nas principais categorias:
MÚSICA DO ANO
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
REVELAÇÃO DO ANO
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
MELHOR PERFOMANCE SOLO POP
“Bodyguard” — Beyoncé
“Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter
“Apple” — Charli XCX
“Birds of a Feather” — Billie Eilish
“Good Luck, Babe!” — Chappell Roan
MELHOR PERFORMANCE POP SOLO OU DE GRUPO
“Us” — Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
“Levii’s Jeans” — Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
“Guess” — Charli XCX & Billie Eilish
“The Boy Is Mine” — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
“Die With a Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
MELHOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY
Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter”
Post Malone, “F-1 Trillion”
Kacey Musgraves, “Deeper Well”
Chris Stapleton, “Higher”
Lainey Wilson, “Whirlwind”
MELHOR PERFORMANCE COUNTRY SOLO
Beyoncé, “16 Carriages”
Chris Stapleton, “It Takes a Woman”
Jelly Roll, “I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves, “The Architect”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DANCE OU ELETRÔNICA
“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
“Von Dutch” – Charli XCX
“L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” – Billie Eilish
“Yes, And?” – Ariana Grande
“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO
Anitta – Funk Generation
Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
Kany García – García
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lorran
Kali Uchis - Orquídeas
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
“Happiness Bastards” — The Black Crowes
“Romance” — Fontaines D.C.
“Saviors” — Green Day
“TANGK” — Idles
“Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam
“Hackney Diamonds” — The Rolling Stones
“No Name” — Jack White
MELHOR PERFOMANCE DE ROCK
The Beatles - “Now and Then”
The Black Keys - “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
Green Day - “The American Dream Is Killing Me”
Idles - “Gift Horse”
Pearl Jam - “Dark Matter”
St. Vincent - “Broken Man”
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE R&B
Chris Brown - “11:11 (Deluxe)”
Lalah Hathaway - “Vantablack”
Muni Long -“Revenge”
Lucky Daye - “Algorithm”
Usher - “Coming Home”
MELHOR PERFOMANCE DE R&B
“Guidance” — Jhené Aiko
“Residuals” — Chris Brown
“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones
“Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long
“Saturn” — SZA
MELHOR PERFOMANCE DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
“Neon Pill” — Cage the Elephant
“Song of the Lake” — Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
“Starburster” — Fontaines D.C.
“Bye Bye” — Kim Gordon
“Flea” — St. Vincent
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
Common & Pete Rock -“The Auditorium Vol. 1”
Doechii - “Alligator Bites Never Heal”
Eminem - “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)”
Future & Metro Boomin - “We Don’t Trust You”
J. Cole - “Might Delete Later”
MELHOR PERFOMANCE DE RAP
Cardi B - “Enough (Miami)”
Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos - “When the Sun Shines Again”
Doechii -“Nissan Altima”
Eminem - “Houdini”
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - “Like That”
Glorilla - “Yeah Glo!”
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”
MELHOR PERFOMANCE DE RAP MELÓDICO
“Kehlani” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
“Spaghettii” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
“We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
Junte-se à nossa comunidade de leitores comprometidos com o jornalismo local de qualidade.
Assine agora,
apoie nossa equipe premiada e tenha acesso a análises exclusivas. Faça parte do melhor do jornalismo baiano!