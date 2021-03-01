Globo de Ouro 2021: Veja a lista de vencedores nas 25 categorias

Foi entregue na noite deste Domingo (28) o Globo de Ouro, um dos prêmios mais cobiçados da TV e cinema. Um grupo de jornalistas internacionais da "Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)" votou, ao total, em 25 categoria. Veja os vencedores:
Cinema
Melhor Filme - Drama
- “Meu Pai”
- “Mank”
- “Nomadland”
- “Bela vingança”
- “Os 7 de Chicago”
Melhor filme - Musical ou comédia
- “Borat: fita de cinema seguinte”
- “Hamilton”
- “Palm Springs”
- “Music”
- “A Festa de Formatura”
Melhor diretor
- Emerald Fennell — "Bela Vingança"
- David Fincher — "Mank"
- Regina King — "Uma noite em Miami..."
- Aaron Sorkin — "Os 7 de Chicago"
- Chloé Zhao — "Nomadland"
Melhor atriz de filme - Drama
- Viola Davis ("A voz suprema do blues")
- Andra Day ("Estados Unidos Vs Billie Holiday")
- Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")
- Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")
- Carey Mulligan ("Bela vingança")
Melhor ator de filme - Drama
- Riz Ahmed (“O som do silêncio”)
- Chadwick Boseman (“A voz suprema do blues”)
- Anthony Hopkins (“Meu pai”)
- Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
- Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)
Melhor atriz em filme - Musical ou comédia
- Maria Bakalova (“Borat: Fita de cinema seguinte”)
- Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)
- Kate Hudson (“Music”)
- Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)
Melhor ator em filme - Musical ou comédia
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat: fita de cinema seguinte”)
- James Corden (“A Festa de Formatura”)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
- Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)
- Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)
Melhor ator coadjuvante
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“Os sete de Chicago”)
- Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas e o messias negro”)
- Jared Leto (“Os pequenos vestígios”)
- Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)
- Leslie Odom, Jr. (“Uma noite em Miami...”)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
- Glenn Close (“Era uma vez um sonho”)
- Olivia Colman (“Meu pai”)
- Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)
- Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)
- Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)
Melhor roteiro
- “Bela vingança"
- “Mank”
- “Os 7 de Chicago"
- “Meu pai"
- “Nomadland”
Melhor filme em língua estrangeira
- “Another Round” ("Druk") - Dinamarca
- “La Llorona” - Guatemala / França
- "Rosa e Momo (“The Life Ahead” ou "La vita davanti a sé") - Itália
- "Minari - Em Busca da Felicidade" - EUA
- "Nós duas" (“Two of Us” ou "Deux") - França e EUA
Melhor animação
- “Os Croods 2: Uma Nova Era”
- “Dois Irmãos: Uma Jornada Fantástica”
- “A caminho da Lua"
- “Soul”
- “Wolfwalkers”
Melhor trilha sonora
- “O céu da meia-noite” – Alexandre Desplat
- “Tenet” – Ludwig Göransson
- “News of the World” – James Newton Howard
- “Mank” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- “Soul” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Melhor canção original
- “Fight for You” de "Judas e o messias negro" – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
- “Hear My Voice” de “Os 7 de Chicago” – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
- “Io Si (Seen)” de “Rosa e Momo” – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
- “Speak Now” de “Uma noite em Miami...” – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
- “Tigress & Tweed” de "Estados Unidos Vs Billie Holiday" – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
TV
Melhor série - Drama
- “The Crown”
- “Lovecraft Country”
- “The Mandalorian”
- “Ozark”
- “Ratched”
Melhor série - Musical ou comédia
- "Emily In Paris"
- "The Flight Attendant"
- "The Great"
- "Schitts Creek"
- "Ted Lasso"
Melhor série limitada ou filme para TV
- “Normal People”
- “The Queen’s Gambit”
- “Small Axe”
- “The Undoing”
- “Unorthodox”
Melhor atriz em série - Drama
- Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
- Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
- Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
- Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)
Melhor ator em série - Drama
- Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
- Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
- Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
- Al Pacino (“Hunters”)
- Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
Melhor atriz em série - Musical ou comédia
- Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)
- Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
- Elle Fanning (“The Great”)
- Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
- Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Melhor ator em série - Musical ou comédia
- Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
- Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
- Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
- Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Normal People")
- Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)
- Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (“O Gambito da Rainha”)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série
- Gillian Anderson - "The crown"
- Helena Boham Carter - "The crown"
- Julia Garner - "Ozark"
- Annie Murphy - "Schitt's creek"
- Cynthia Nixon - "Ratched"
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série
- John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
- Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)
- Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)
- Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)
Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)
- Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)
- Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
- Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)
- Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)