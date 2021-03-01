Olá, | Sair
sua diversão globo de ouro vendedores prêmio cinema tv

Globo de Ouro 2021: Veja a lista de vencedores nas 25 categorias

sua diversão
01.03.2021, 07:56:28
Atualizado: 01.03.2021, 08:12:04
The crown conquistou 4 prêmios, inclusive de Melhor Série de Drama (Foto: Divulgação)

Globo de Ouro 2021: Veja a lista de vencedores nas 25 categorias

'Nomadland', 'The Crown', 'Borat 2' e 'O gambito da rainha' foram os destaques

Foi entregue na noite deste Domingo (28) o Globo de Ouro, um dos prêmios mais cobiçados da TV e cinema. Um grupo de jornalistas internacionais da "Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)" votou, ao total, em 25 categoria. Veja os vencedores:

Cinema

Melhor Filme - Drama

  • “Meu Pai”
  • “Mank”
  • “Nomadland”
  • “Bela vingança”
  • “Os 7 de Chicago”

Melhor filme - Musical ou comédia

  • “Borat: fita de cinema seguinte”
  • “Hamilton”
  • “Palm Springs”
  • “Music”
  • “A Festa de Formatura”

Melhor diretor

  • Emerald Fennell — "Bela Vingança"
  • David Fincher — "Mank"
  • Regina King — "Uma noite em Miami..."
  • Aaron Sorkin — "Os 7 de Chicago"
  • Chloé Zhao — "Nomadland"

Melhor atriz de filme - Drama

  • Viola Davis ("A voz suprema do blues")
  • Andra Day ("Estados Unidos Vs Billie Holiday")
  • Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")
  • Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")
  • Carey Mulligan ("Bela vingança")

Melhor ator de filme - Drama

  • Riz Ahmed (“O som do silêncio”)
  • Chadwick Boseman (“A voz suprema do blues”)
  • Anthony Hopkins (“Meu pai”)
  • Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
  • Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Melhor atriz em filme - Musical ou comédia

  • Maria Bakalova (“Borat: Fita de cinema seguinte”)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)
  • Kate Hudson (“Music”)
  • Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Melhor ator em filme - Musical ou comédia

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat: fita de cinema seguinte”)
  • James Corden (“A Festa de Formatura”)
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
  • Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)
  • Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Melhor ator coadjuvante

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“Os sete de Chicago”)
  • Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas e o messias negro”)
  • Jared Leto (“Os pequenos vestígios”)
  • Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)
  • Leslie Odom, Jr. (“Uma noite em Miami...”)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

  • Glenn Close (“Era uma vez um sonho”)
  • Olivia Colman (“Meu pai”)
  • Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)
  • Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)
  • Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Melhor roteiro

  • “Bela vingança"
  • “Mank”
  • “Os 7 de Chicago"
  • “Meu pai"
  • “Nomadland”

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira

  • “Another Round” ("Druk") - Dinamarca
  • “La Llorona” - Guatemala / França
  • "Rosa e Momo (“The Life Ahead” ou "La vita davanti a sé") - Itália
  • "Minari - Em Busca da Felicidade" - EUA
  • "Nós duas" (“Two of Us” ou "Deux") - França e EUA

Melhor animação

  • “Os Croods 2: Uma Nova Era”
  • “Dois Irmãos: Uma Jornada Fantástica”
  • “A caminho da Lua"
  • “Soul”
  • “Wolfwalkers”

Melhor trilha sonora

  • “O céu da meia-noite” – Alexandre Desplat
  • “Tenet” – Ludwig Göransson
  • “News of the World” – James Newton Howard
  • “Mank” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
  • “Soul” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Melhor canção original

  • “Fight for You” de "Judas e o messias negro" – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
  • “Hear My Voice” de “Os 7 de Chicago” – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
  • “Io Si (Seen)” de “Rosa e Momo” – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
  • “Speak Now” de “Uma noite em Miami...” – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
  • “Tigress & Tweed” de "Estados Unidos Vs Billie Holiday" – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

TV

Melhor série - Drama

  • “The Crown”
  • “Lovecraft Country”
  • “The Mandalorian”
  • “Ozark”
  • “Ratched”

Melhor série - Musical ou comédia

  • "Emily In Paris"
  • "The Flight Attendant"
  • "The Great"
  • "Schitts Creek"
  • "Ted Lasso"

Melhor série limitada ou filme para TV

  • “Normal People”
  • “The Queen’s Gambit”
  • “Small Axe”
  • “The Undoing”
  • “Unorthodox”

Melhor atriz em série - Drama

  • Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
  • Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
  • Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
  • Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
  • Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Melhor ator em série - Drama

  • Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
  • Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
  • Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
  • Al Pacino (“Hunters”)
  • Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Melhor atriz em série - Musical ou comédia

  • Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)
  • Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
  • Elle Fanning (“The Great”)
  • Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
  • Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Melhor ator em série - Musical ou comédia

  • Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
  • Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
  • Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
  • Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
  • Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Normal People")
  • Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)
  • Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (“O Gambito da Rainha”)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série

  • Gillian Anderson - "The crown"
  • Helena Boham Carter - "The crown"
  • Julia Garner - "Ozark"
  • Annie Murphy - "Schitt's creek"
  • Cynthia Nixon - "Ratched"

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série

  • John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
  • Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)
  • Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
  • Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)
  • Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)
  • Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)
  • Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
  • Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)
  • Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

***

